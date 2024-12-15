Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
£8 - £24
About
Warm up this winter with this fantastic hot chocolate race at the picturesque Derwent Country Park. Offering 10k, 5k and 4k Junior distances, take on a mixed terrain course suitable for a variety of abilities. All finishers will get a delicious cup of hot chocolate when they finish!
10k, 5k and Junior 4k
Sun, Dec 15, 2024
Swalwell, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
2 Park Vw, Swalwell, Newcastle upon Tyne NE16 3BW, UK
Start times
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
10k: 10:00 AM5k: 10:15 AMJunior 4k: 11:15 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
10k
10km
£22 - £24
5k
5km
£13 - £15
Junior 4k
4km
£8 - £10
Route information
This Hot Chocolate Run will take place at the picturesque Derwent Country Park in Gateshead and offers a 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run for runners to participate in. This event is ideal for all ages and abilities, with a mostly flat course and a mixture of paved footpaths and tracks for the terrain.
All the races start and finish at Swalwell Visitor Centre. The 10k will take in 2 loops of the park, and the 5k consists of 1 loop. The 4k will take in a shorter 4k loop of the park.
All runners will be rewarded with a delicious hot chocolate provided by Blaydon Rugby Club after they finish.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Delicious hot chocolate at the finish line
- Optional event T-shirt (additional cost of £12)
- Prizes for top finishers
- Traffic-free routes
- Toilets
- Bag drop
- Parking
- First Aid
- Water stations
- Refreshments
- Distance markers
How to get there
2 Park Vw, Swalwell, Newcastle upon Tyne NE16 3BW, UK
Parking
Parking is available at Blaydon RFC.
Event day logistics
08:30 - 09:45 Registration
10:00 10k starts
10:15 5k starts
11:15 4k Junior Run starts
Registration
You will find registration near Swalwell Visitor Centre, Hexham Road, Swalwell, Newcastle upon Tyne. This is where you'll pick up your timing chip and race number - no race packs will be sent out in advance.
On-Site Facilities
A bag drop will be available at race HQ. Toilets will be available at Blaydon RFC.
Water Stations
There'll be water stations at the 5k point on the 10k and the finish line for the other races.
Age Requirements
- 10k: 15 and older
- 5k: 11 and older
- Junior 4k: 11 and older
FAQs
Can I run with headphones, prams or dogs at the Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run?
This race is run under UKA rules, therefore runners are not permitted to wear in-ear headphones, run with prams or dogs.
What are the prizes at the Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run?
The top 3 men and women overall for both the 5k and 10k will win individual prizes. A team prize is available for the 10k, where the first male and female team (with a minimum of 3 runners in each) will be awarded a prize. For the 4k, the male and female winners of the U13, U15 and U17 age categories will receive a trophy.
£8 - £24