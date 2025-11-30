Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - November
Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - November
£5 - £40
About
Finish your year strong and race through the immense green space of Heaton Park. Perfect for experienced and first-time runners alike, the course loops through the park passing the impressive 18th century house, Heaton Hall. Come for the unique finisher's medal or for the lively atmosphere.
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
Manchester, United Kingdom
4.7(61 Reviews)
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Heaton Park, Middleton Rd, Manchester M25 2SW, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 30, 2025
Half Marathon: 9:30 AMGroup of 6: 9:30 AMHalf Marathon + Event T-Shirt (+£12): 9:30 AM10k: 10:00 AM10k + Event T-Shirt (+£12): 10:00 AM5k: 10:10 AM5k + Event T-Shirt (+£12): 10:10 AMKids Race: 12:00 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - November
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£28
10k
10km
2 Loops
£26
5k
5km
1 Loop
£24
Group of 6
1 Loop
£21.67
Route information
Terrain: Paths
Elevation: Undulating
Elevation: Undulating
The route gives you the opportunity to explore almost all of this mammoth Park. Notable landmarks include the Park's lake and of course the iconic Heaton Hall country house, the park's main attraction.
The Half Marathon route differs slightly from the 5k and 10k runs, however there will be course marshals throughout to keep you in the right direction.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher medal
- Chip timing
- Water stations
- Post-race goodies
- Photography
How to get there
Heaton Park, Middleton Rd, Manchester M25 2SW, UK
Parking
There will be parking available at the event.
By Car
Use any of the following sat nav postcodes to entrances around the park. In brackets is the estimated walk time from the start line.
- M25 2GT: St Margaret’s Road entrance (12 mins)
- M25 2SW: Middleton Road entrance (10 mins)
- M25 2SW: Smithy Lodge entrance (12 mins)
- M25 0DL: Sheepfoot Lane entrance (12 mins)
- M25 1SS: Metrolink Entrance (14 Mins)
- M25 1JH: Grand Lodge (20 mins)
By Public transport
Metrolink offers Park and Ride car parks right across the tram network which are free to use for Metrolink customers.
The Park and Rides at Bury Interchange, Radcliffe and Whitefield offer a quick and easy way to get to Heaton Park and Bowker Vale stops, both of which are within walking distance of the park. For times visit www.metrolink.co.uk.
Heaton Park is served by the x35, 59, 90, 135, 149, 156, 164 and 484 buses.
Visit www.tfgm.com/buses for more information and use the Route Explorer to plan your bus journey.
Event day logistics
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 10k starts
10:10 5k starts
* Please arrive at least 45 minutes before your scheduled start time in order to ensure a smooth registration process.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Requirements
-
5k: All entrants must be 11 years of age or older to participate
-
10k: All entrants must be 15 years of age or older to participate
-
Half Marathon: All entrants must be 17 years of age or older to participate
Refreshments
There will be water provided on every lap of the race, and there will also be some finish line goodies up for grabs.
Pictures
There will be a photographer on the course, all photos will be available on the RunThrough website after the race.
Spectator Info
Spectators are strongly encouraged to come along and support the athletes. With the start and finish line in the same place, onlookers will get the opportunity to see the participants and the two most important stages.
Additionally, Heaton Park is great place to explore either during or after the race.
FAQs
When can I see the event photographs for Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon?
Photographs will be uploaded on the events Facebook page after the race.
Where can I access my results for Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon?
Photographs will be uploaded on the events page on the RunThrough website after the race.
How do I find more specific information about my race pack for the Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon?
Once you have entered, more information will be sent about your race pack and all the event details closer to the event date.
Reviews
4.7
61 reviews
£5 - £40