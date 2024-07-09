Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k

18:00 - 19:00 Registration

19:30 10k starts

More detailed race instructions and information will be emailed to participants 3 days before the event.

Race Packs

All race packs including numbers and chips must be collected on the day from race HQ. Nothing will be sent out in advance to participants.

On the Day Entries

Entries will be accepted on the day before 19:00, but will cost £5 extra.

Cut-Off Times

As a guideline, runners should aim to finish their 10k in under 1 hour 30 minutes.

Registration

Registration will take place at the Cricket Pavillion where you will collect your race packs.

Age Requirements

All entrants must be 15 and older to enter the 10k.