About
A fantastic opportunity to get the legs pumping, join The Fix for one of their hugely popular runs. Great for beginners and experienced runners alike, the course loops through the scenic Richmond Park. Come for the chance to see the famous deer or for the post race goodies.
Half Marathon, 5k and 10k
Sun, Jun 9, 2024
Richmond, United Kingdom
4.3(36 Reviews)
The event experience
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Richmond Park, Richmond, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jun 9, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 AM5k: 10:00 AM10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - June
5k
5km
1 Loop
£22
10k
10km
2 Loops
£22
Half Marathon
13.1mi
4 Loops
£25
Route information
This superb half marathon, 10k and 5k event is set in one of London's most historic parks, and is the perfect chance to dive into the summer racing season.
The course is a mix of trail and paths through the stunning Richmond Park. There is a gradual incline for the first 2kms followed by an undulating route that has some great fast sections. The 5k is one lap; the 10k is two laps; and the half marathon is 4 laps.
Runners are encouraged to go at their own pace so feel free to walk, jog or run. Please also take care when running around the course as this is public land and local residents will be in the Park. Keep your eyes peeled for the resident deers, who occasionally may cross the path.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Post-race sweets
- Marshalled Course
- Chip-timed results
- Aid stations
- Water stations
- Bag Drop
How to get there
Richmond Park, Richmond, UK
Parking
Onsite parking is available but please note the car park does fill up fast so plan your journey to arrive with plenty of time to spare.
By Train
Trains either come into Richmond and from there it's a 20-30 minute walk, otherwise, Mortlake is the closest station and about a 10-minute walk from Sheen.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:00 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k and 10k races start
Race Pack
You will receive an email in advance of the race with your race number and details. You will then collect your race pack at registration. The chip will be on the race number, which must be placed on an outer garment.
Cut-Off Time
There is a cut-off time of 1.5 hours for the 5k and 10k, and there is a 3-hour cut-off time for the half marathon.
Age Restrictions
All runners must be 17 or older for the Half Marathon. Runners of all ages are welcome in the 5k and 10k. Please note that for children, this is under the discretion of a parent/guardian. If they can confidently run 5k/10k unaccompanied they are welcome to, as long as there is a parent/guardian onsite at all time.
Spectator Info
Richmond Park is always a good day out for the family. Not only will they be able to cheer you on, but they also might get the opportunity to see the park's extensive deer population.
FAQs
When do I receive my race pack for the Richmond Park 5k,10k and Half Marathon?
You will receive an email with your race number and details shortly before the race. You will then need to pick up your race pack from registration on the day of the event.
Can I enter the Richmond Park 5k,10k and Half Marathon on the day?
Yes but only if the event isn't sold out. This will be stated on the event website.
Is there a cut-off time for the Richmond Park 5k,10k and Half Marathon?
There is a cut-off time of 1.5 hours for the 5k and 10k, and there is a 3-hour cut-off time for the half marathon.
Can I run the Richmond Park 5k,10k and Half Marathon with my dog?
Yes, absolutely! Please ensure that your dog is on a short lead/harness during the race.
Reviews
36 reviews
Running in London Parks
