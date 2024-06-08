Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - June

This superb half marathon, 10k and 5k event is set in one of London's most historic parks, and is the perfect chance to dive into the summer racing season.

The course is a mix of trail and paths through the stunning Richmond Park. There is a gradual incline for the first 2kms followed by an undulating route that has some great fast sections. The 5k is one lap; the 10k is two laps; and the half marathon is 4 laps.

Runners are encouraged to go at their own pace so feel free to walk, jog or run. Please also take care when running around the course as this is public land and local residents will be in the Park. Keep your eyes peeled for the resident deers, who occasionally may cross the path.