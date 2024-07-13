Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - July

What better way to experience one of London's most famous parks in the height of summer than with a 5k, 10k or half marathon? With a beautiful backdrop, you'll explore country paths, with some cross-country sections. You can expect some fast descents as well as a few hills.

This race is open to all abilities, so you're welcome to walk, jog or run your way around the course. The 5k is one lap of the course, the 10k is 2 and the half marathon is 4 laps.

Please take care when running around the course as this is public land and local residents will be in the Park. Runners should also be aware that there are deer in the Park and they occasionally cross the walking paths and roads.