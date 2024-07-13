Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - July
1 / 4
1 +
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - July
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Booked 5 times in the last week
£22 - £25
4.3
Booked 5 times in the last week
About
Enjoy the summer sun in this friendly running event set against the iconic backdrop of Richmond Park. Great for beginners and experienced runners alike, this undulating course is the perfect amount of challenge. Come for the chance to see the famous deer or for the post-race goodies.
Half Marathon, 5k and 10k
View details
Sun, Jul 14, 2024
View logistics
London, United Kingdom
View location
4.3(33 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with The Fix Events.
Where and when
Location
Sheen Gate, London SW14 8BJ, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 AM5k: 10:00 AM10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - July
5k
5km
£22
10k
10km
£22
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
Route information
What better way to experience one of London's most famous parks in the height of summer than with a 5k, 10k or half marathon? With a beautiful backdrop, you'll explore country paths, with some cross-country sections. You can expect some fast descents as well as a few hills.
This race is open to all abilities, so you're welcome to walk, jog or run your way around the course. The 5k is one lap of the course, the 10k is 2 and the half marathon is 4 laps.
Please take care when running around the course as this is public land and local residents will be in the Park. Runners should also be aware that there are deer in the Park and they occasionally cross the walking paths and roads.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Post-race sweets
- Marshalled course
- Chip-timed results
- Aid stations
- Refreshment stations
- Bag drop
How to get there
Sheen Gate, London SW14 8BJ, UKGet full directions
Parking
On-site parking is available but please note the car park does fill up fast so plan your journey to arrive with plenty of time to spare.
By Train
Trains either come into Richmond and from there it's a 20-30 minute walk, otherwise, Mortlake is the closest station and about a 10-minute walk from Sheen.
By Bus
There are plenty of regular bus services stopping near Sheen Lane.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration
09:00 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k and 10k starts
Race Pack
You will receive an email in advance of the race with your race number and details. You will then collect your race pack at registration. The chip will be on the race number, which must be placed on an outer garment.
Kit
Trail shoes are recommended for this event as the course is a mixture of trail and paths.
Spectator Info
Richmond Park is always a good day out for the family. Not only will they be able to cheer you on, but they also might get the opportunity to see the park's extensive deer population.
FAQs
When do I receive my race pack for the Richmond Park 5k,10k and Half Marathon?
You will receive an email with your race number and details shortly before the race. You will then need to pick up your race pack from registration on the day of the event.
Can I enter on the day Richmond Park 5k,10k and Half Marathon?
Yes but only if the event isn't sold out. This will be stated on the event website.
What time does the half marathon start?
The half marathon race will start at 9 am.
Reviews
4.3
33 reviews
Running in London Parks
£22 - £25