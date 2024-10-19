Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - October
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - October
£22 - £25
About
Catch a glimpse of the famous deer of Richmond Park in this friendly autumn running event. Run along the wide-open gravel pathways through the trees as they turn from green to orange. Cross the finish and be awarded your unique finisher's medal.
Half Marathon, 5k and 10k
Sun, Oct 20, 2024
Greater London, United Kingdom
4.4(26 Reviews)
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with The Fix Events.
Where and when
Location
Sheen Gate SW14 8BJ, UK
Start times
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 AM5k : 10:00 AM10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - October
5k
5km
£22
10k
10km
£22
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
Route information
Take on this autumnal run and experience Richmond Park at its best. The 5k, 10k and half marathon routes take runners around the incredibly scenic Park on a mix of country paths and cross-country sections. There are many fast sections but there are a few hills thrown in, so ensure you set your pace in anticipation of these climbs.
Please take care when running around the course as this is public land and local residents will be in the Park. Runners should also be aware that there are deer in the Park and they occasionally cross the walking paths and roads.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Post-race sweets
- Marshalled course
- Chip-timed results
- Aid stations
- Refreshment stations
- Bag drop
How to get there
Sheen Gate SW14 8BJ, UK
Parking
On-site parking is available but please note the car park does fill up fast so plan your journey to arrive with plenty of time to spare.
By Train
Trains either come into Richmond and from there it's a 20-30 minute walk, otherwise, Mortlake is the closest station and about a 10-minute walk from Sheen.
By Bus
There are plenty of regular bus services stopping near Sheen Lane.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration
09:00 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k and 10k start
Race Pack
You will receive an email in advance of the race with your race number and details. You will then collect your race pack at registration. The chip will be on the race number, which must be placed on an outer garment.
Spectator Info
Richmond Park is always a good day out for the family. Not only will they be able to cheer you on, but they also might get the opportunity to see the park's extensive deer population.
FAQs
When will I receive my race pack for the Richmond Park 5k & 10k?
You will receive an email with your race number several days before the event, and you will be able to collect your bib the morning of the event.
Is the Richmond Park 5k & 10k chip-timed?
Yes, all the races in this race series are chip timed, and you will receive your official time almost immediately after finishing your race.
Can I run with my dog at the Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon?
Yes, absolutely! Please ensure that your dog is on a short lead/harness during the race.
Reviews
4.4
26 reviews
£22 - £25