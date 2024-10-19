Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - October

Take on this autumnal run and experience Richmond Park at its best. The 5k, 10k and half marathon routes take runners around the incredibly scenic Park on a mix of country paths and cross-country sections. There are many fast sections but there are a few hills thrown in, so ensure you set your pace in anticipation of these climbs.

Please take care when running around the course as this is public land and local residents will be in the Park. Runners should also be aware that there are deer in the Park and they occasionally cross the walking paths and roads.