Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - December
1 / 4
1 +
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - December
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£22 - £25
About
Warm up this December with this friendly running event. Great for beginners and experienced runners alike, the course loops through the historic Richmond Park. Come for the chance to see the famous deer or for the post race goodies.
Half Marathon, 5k and 10k
View details
Sun, Dec 15, 2024
View logistics
Greater London, United Kingdom
View location
4.6(41 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with The Fix Events.
Where and when
Location
Sheen Gate SW14 8BJ, UK
Start times
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 AM5k: 10:00 AM10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - December
5k
5km
£22
10k
10km
£22
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
Route information
Get moving this December with a fun pre-Christmas run set in the beautiful venue of Richmond Park. With half marathon, 10k and 5k distances to choose from, there's something for every ability of runner.
The route takes runners around the scenic Park on a mix of country paths and cross-country sections. There are many fast sections but there are a few hills thrown in, so ensure you set your pace in anticipation of these climbs.
The 5k is one lap, the 10k is two and the half marathon is 4 laps.
Please take care when running around the course as this is public land and local residents will be in the Park. Runners should also be aware that there are deer in the Park and they occasionally cross the walking paths and roads.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Post-race sweets
- Marshalled course
- Chip-timed results
- Aid stations
- Refreshment stations
- Bag drop
How to get there
Sheen Gate SW14 8BJ, UKGet full directions
Parking
On-site parking is available but please note the car park does fill up fast so plan your journey to arrive with plenty of time to spare.
By Train
Trains either come into Richmond and from there it's a 20-30 minute walk, otherwise, Mortlake is the closest station and about a 10-minute walk from Sheen.
By Bus
There are plenty of regular bus services stopping near Sheen Lane.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration
09:00 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k and 10k start
Race Pack
You will receive an email in advance of the race with your race number and details. You will then collect your race pack at registration. The chip will be on the race number, which must be placed on an outer garment.
Spectator Info
Richmond Park is always a good day out for the family. Not only will they be able to cheer you on, but they also might get the opportunity to see the park's extensive deer population.
FAQs
Can you sign up for the Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon on the day?
If the event hasn't already sold out then yes.
Can I run with a buggy at the Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon?
Yes, but please try to keep to the left as much as possible to give room to other runners.
Can I run with my dog at the Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon?
Yes, absolutely! Please ensure that your dog is on a short lead/harness during the race.
Reviews
4.6
41 reviews
Running in London Parks
£22 - £25