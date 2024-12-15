Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - December

Get moving this December with a fun pre-Christmas run set in the beautiful venue of Richmond Park. With half marathon, 10k and 5k distances to choose from, there's something for every ability of runner.

The route takes runners around the scenic Park on a mix of country paths and cross-country sections. There are many fast sections but there are a few hills thrown in, so ensure you set your pace in anticipation of these climbs.

The 5k is one lap, the 10k is two and the half marathon is 4 laps.

Please take care when running around the course as this is public land and local residents will be in the Park. Runners should also be aware that there are deer in the Park and they occasionally cross the walking paths and roads.