Run Tatton 5k & 10k - November 2025
£20 - £38
About
Join RunThrough at the Run Tatton 10k. This event is perfect for all abilities, so head down to this race to explore the picturesque grounds of Tatton Park. Come to embrace the fantastic scenery and earn your bespoke finisher's medal.
10k , 10k inc T-Shirt (+£12) , Group of 6 Booking, and 2 more
Sat, Nov 8, 2025
Knutsford, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Tatton Park Gardens, Mereheath Dr, Knutsford WA16 6QN, UK
Start times
Saturday, Nov 8, 2025
10k : 8:45 AM10k inc T-Shirt (+£12) : 8:45 AMGroup of 6 Booking: 8:45 AM5k: 9:00 AM5k inc T-Shirt (+£12): 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Tatton 5k & 10k - November 2025
10k
10km
£26
10k inc T-Shirt (+£12)
10km
£38
Group of 6 Booking
£20
5k
5km
£22
Route information
The course takes place in the stunning Tatton Park in the heart of Cheshire.
The undulating course takes place on closed roads and is often described as a fast course. Many competitors have recorded personal bests over the years.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Fully marked and marshalled
- Refreshment station
- Water & aid station
- Free official event photos
How to get there
Tatton Park Gardens, Mereheath Dr, Knutsford WA16 6QN, UKGet full directions
By Car
If you are traveling by car, you will need to enter Tatton Park from Ashley Road, having turned off Mereside Road. This is not the usual entrance and there will be marshals present from 6am.
Parking
Car parking is limited so please car share where possible.
By Public Transport
The entrance to Tatton Park is about half a mile from Knutsford Railway Station. Please follow directions to the postcode WA16 6QQ once in the Knutsford area.
By Bike
There will be places to park your bike by both main entrances of Tatton Park. Please note that you are not allowed to lock biked to the fences of the park.
Event day logistics
08:45 10k starts
09:05 5k starts
11:00 Event ends
Please ensure you arrive in plenty of time in order to complete the registration process.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 15 years of age or above to participate in the 10k and 11 or older for the 5k.
Refreshments
There will be a water station at the 5k mark as well as at the finish where there'll also be post-race snacks.
More information about race day specifics will be sent out to those registered.
FAQs
Where can I see my results for the Tatton 10k?
Results will be available on www.tatton10k.com after the race.
Where will the water stations be at the Tatton 10k?
There will be water provided at the 5k point of the race, and at the finish alongside some post-race snacks!
What time is the race start time for the Tatton 10k?
The event starts at 09:00 and registration will be open from 07:00.
Reviews
£20 - £38