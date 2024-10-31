Take on this half marathon over the River Thames' iconic bridges in a fun self-guided audio tour, taking you from Tower Bridge to Putney. This challenge can be completed any time between the 16th of February and the 31st of October 2024, with participants receiving an optional finisher's medal upon completion.

You'll see 17 bridges in total along the way and the unique GPS tracker will trigger directions and audio commentary as you go, giving you an insight into the history of the river, its bridges and London's development along its banks.

The course allows you to cross all the bridges, so you'll be able to enjoy some incredible scenery. The exact route of the tour will be revealed when you begin, but highlights of the course include:

​