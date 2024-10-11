Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition

Distance: Half Marathon (13.1 miles)

Elevation: 300m ascent

Terrain: Trails

The trail spans over the beautiful Chiltern Hills and through the surrounding woods. There is an ascent of 300m over the course of the 13 miles, however, your English Athletics qualified Run Leader will determine whether to walk up to anything too steep.

Not only will you take in the spectacular surroundings on show, you'll also gain the opportunity to learn extensive trail running tips from the leaders. This event is open to all abilities - both those new to trail running and more experienced runners will be catered for as runners are grouped by ability.