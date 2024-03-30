Run The Wild Half Marathon - Spring
£50
About
Enjoy a trail half marathon in the beautiful Chiltern Hills, with amazing scenery and plenty of trail running tips as you go! You'll be led by a qualified run leader as you cover the 13.1 miles starting from Tring. With all abilities welcome, this is the perfect opportunity to try something new or kick off your spring running season.
Half Marathon
Sat, Mar 30, 2024
Tring, United Kingdom
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Where and when
Location
Pennyroyal Court, Station Rd, Tring HP23 5QY, UK
Start times
Saturday, Mar 30, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run The Wild Half Marathon - Spring
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£50
Route information
This half marathon is based in the stunning Chiltern Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The 13.1-mile route starts from Tring and features rolling hills and 300m of ascent, and is open to all abilities, including those taking on a half marathon for the first time or who are new to trail running.
Led by an English Athletics-qualified run leader, you'll wind through chalk hills and local woods. The route will be slightly different from the Autumn Half Marathon, so feel free to take on both! There will be a well-stocked refreshment point at the halfway mark.
Runners will be grouped by ability and you'll get plenty of trail running instruction as you go. Anything too steep will be walked. This is the perfect opportunity to explore the beautiful landscape of the Chilterns and meet the Run The Wild team.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- 13.1 miles of amazing scenery
- English Athletics-qualified run leader
- Trail running instruction and tips
- Well-stocked refreshment point
- Free on-site parking
- Bag drop
- Dog-friendly event
How to get there
Pennyroyal Court, Station Rd, Tring HP23 5QY, UKGet full directions
Parking
There is free parking on-site at Tring Home Office.
By Public Transport
The nearest station is Tring Station, which is a 10-minute walk away from the event start at Tring Home Office. Tring is 40 minutes northwest of London with train links from Euston.
Event day logistics
08:15 - 08:45 Registration
09:00 Half marathon starts
13:00 Approximate finish time
Age Requirements
To participate you must be 16 years or over - under 18s participants must have obtained parental/guardian consent.
Ability
Runners will be grouped by ability, so don't worry about pace! However, you should be able to run a 10k on the road in 90 minutes or less.
First-time half marathoners and first-time trail runners are welcome.
Mandatory Kit List
- Wicking top and shorts/leggings
- Socks (eg. Bridgedale)
- Trail running shoes (sufficient tread)
- Fully charged mobile phone including the number of your Run Leader and Event Director (charge before use and make sure it’s in a waterproof case or bag)
- Whistle (normally found attached to your bag)
- Personal first aid kit (eg. blister packs, sunscreen, inhaler etc)
- Water bottles or bladder (if distance or weather requires it)
- Snacks (if distance requires it)
- Lightweight, comfortable running pack, max 12 litres (if distance requires it)
Weather Dependent Items
- Lightweight waterproof jacket
- Sun hat/cap
- Warm hat and gloves
- Waterproof bags/dry bags
FAQs
Is the Run The Wild Half Marathon - Spring dog friendly?
Yes, this event is dog-friendly, but please ensure you use canicross equipment.
Do I have to be an experienced trail runner to do the Run the Wild Half Marathon - Spring?
No, this event welcomes first time half marathons and those new to trail running. However, you should be able to run a 10k on the road in 90 minutes or less.
When should I arrive for the Run The Wild Half Marathon - Spring?
Registration is open from 08:15 to 08:45 so arrive with enough time to register before the run starts at 09:00.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
£50