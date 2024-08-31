Run Thorpe Park 5k & 10k - September
Run Thorpe Park 5k & 10k - September
About
Set at the fantastic Thorpe Park, this 10k and 5k course offers spectacular views of the park as you race towards your next PB. Great for newcomers and seasoned veterans alike, sign up today to secure your place. After, stay for the day and ride the rollercoasters.
Sun, Sep 1, 2024
View logistics
Chertsey, United Kingdom
View location
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Thorpe Park Resort, Staines Rd, Chertsey KT16 8PN, UK
Start times
Sunday, Sep 1, 2024
5k: 8:30 AM10k: 8:30 AMGroup of 6 Booking: 8:30 AMSpectator Ticket: 8:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Thorpe Park 5k & 10k - September
5k
5km
1 Loop
£30
10k
10km
2 Loops
£30
Group of 6 Booking
£26.67
Spectator Ticket
£25
Route information
Thorpe Park is the home of many thrilling rides, events, and hotels. The resort is fantastic for thrill-seekers as it features some of the most popular rollercoasters in the UK.
The course will take you on a fantastic tour of the park, zooming past Derren Brown's Ghost Train, Nemesis Inferno, and many more. The course will also be flat making it perfect for abilities to shoot for a PB or to give a new distance a try. Stay around after the event for a fun-filled day.
What's included
- Theme Park Day Entry
- Official race photos
- Chip-timed results
- Post-race refreshments
How to get there
Thorpe Park Resort, Staines Rd, Chertsey KT16 8PN, UKGet full directions
By Car
Thorpe Park is located 20 miles from Central London between Junctions 11 and 13 of the M25.
By Public Transport
You can take the Reading bound South Western Railway train towards Staines. From Staines, you can take a 7-minute bus to the Thorpe park main entrance.
Event day logistics
08:30 10k and 5k start
10:00 Cut-off time
Age Requirements
- 5k: All entrants must be 11 years of age or older to participate
- 10k: All entrants must be 15 years of age or older to participate
Cut-off time
There is a strict 70-minute cut-off time for participants due to the rides opening to the public from 10am. There will be an early start available at 8:15am for runners who are concerned about completing the event in time.
Race packs
Race packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Spectator Info
Spectator Tickets
If you would like to come and watch the race, you can purchase a spectator ticket. You will have to fill out information such as the expected finish time, however, it does not matter what you fill in.
FAQs
What do I get with my entry to the Run Thorpe Park 5k & 10k?
All participants will receive the following: entry to Thorpe Park for the day, free photos, and chip-timed results.
When does the Run Thorpe Park 5k & 10k start?
The Run Thorpe Park 5k and 10k starts at 8:30am. Please make sure to arrive in plenty of time before the start to register and warm-up.
What is the terrain like at the Run Thorpe Park 5k & 10k?
The terrain will be on the paths around the Park. The course will also be predominantly flat throughout making it perfect for a PB.
Reviews
£25 - £30