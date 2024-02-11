RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - February
1 / 18
15 +
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - February
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Event passed
Results & Photos
About
Test your limits with a new distance at the epic Victoria Park Race. The perfect event for all runners, the day is comprised of a 5k, 10k, or half marathon along the flat walkways of Victoria Park. Come for the bespoke themed medal or for the chance to set a new PB.
Half Marathon, Group of 6 Booking, 10k, and 1 more
View details
Sun, Feb 11, 2024
View logistics
London, United Kingdom
View location
4.7(172 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with RunThrough.
Where and when
Location
Montessori on the Park, St Mark's Church, St Mark's Gate, Victoria Park, St Marks Gate, London E9 5HT, UK
Start times
Sunday, Feb 11, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 AMGroup of 6 Booking: 9:30 AM10k: 10:00 AM5k: 10:15 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - February
Half Marathon
13.1mi
6 Loops
£32
10k
10km
3 Loops
£28
5k
5km
1 Loop
£26
Group of 6 Booking
£25
Route information
Quickly becoming one of London's coolest parks, this trail will take you through this vast green-space with its tree lined walkways. The flat nature of the course makes it one of the quickest races in the season and a perfect opportunity to get a PB.
- 5k - 1.5 laps
- 10k - 3 laps
- Half Marathon - 6.5 laps
Please remember that this is a public park and there will be other runners, cyclists, or dog-walkers using the paths during the race.
The course will be distance marked and marshalled throughout, with regular water stations.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher medal
- Post-run goodies
- Water stations
- Marshalled course
- Toilets
How to get there
Montessori on the Park, St Mark's Church, St Mark's Gate, Victoria Park, St Marks Gate, London E9 5HT, UKGet full directions
By Public Transport
Bow Road and Mile End are the nearest underground stations, which are a 20 minute and 30 minute walk respectively.
Alternatively, Hackney Wick overground station is around a 12 minute walk away away.
By Car
There is limited car parking available near Victoria Park and public transport is advised.
Event day logistics
09:30 Half marathon starts
10:00 10k starts
10:15 5k starts
* Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the start of your race to ensure you have plenty of time to complete the registration process.
Age Restrictions
The 5k is open to runners aged 11 and over; the 10k is open to runners aged 15 and over; and the half marathon is open to runners aged 17 and over.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Bag Drop
There will be a secure area for you to leave your bag whilst you race. The bag tag will be attached to your race number, you'll just need to tear off the tag, fix it to your bag and drop it off. To collect, you'll just need to show your race number.
Toilets
There will be portable toilets close to the registration area for your use.
Spectator Info
Since the park stays open to the public this is a great event for spectators. You can cheer the competitors off from the start, then take in the picturesque park for yourself, before motivating the athletes over the finish line.
Spectators are integral to creating the great atmosphere at these events and are strongly encouraged to attend.
FAQs
Can we store baggage the Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - February?
There is a secure storage area, however due to limited space it is recommended that you bring as little extra luggage as possible.
Are there toilet facilities at the Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - February?
There will be numerous portaloos available on site.
When can I access my results after the Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - February?
Results will be published on the organisers website following the conclusion of the race.
Where can I see the professional photographs from the Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - February?
Photographs will be uploaded onto RunThroughs website after the race.
When will I receive pack information for the Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - February?
Further race information, including race numbers and registration will be sent out to entrants nearer the time.
Reviews
4.7
172 reviews
Running in London Parks
Event passed
Results & Photos