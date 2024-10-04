Run to the Sea Bournemouth 2024



About
Experience stunning seaside and countryside views as you take on this 50k, point-to-point race from Moors Valley Country Park to Bournemouth. With a flat course, this is the perfect introduction to ultra running or the ideal opportunity to achieve a fast time.
50k
Sat, Oct 5, 2024
Ashley Heath, United Kingdom
4.9(9 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Moors Valley, Horton Rd, Ashley Heath, Ringwood BH24 2ET, UK
Start times
Saturday, Oct 5, 2024
50k: 7:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run to the Sea Bournemouth 2024
50km
Route information
Distance: 50k
Terrain: Multi (trails & roads)
Elevation: Mostly flat
Route Type: Point-to-point
This incredible point-to-point race takes runners over 50k, from the Dorset countryside to Hengistbury Head in the seaside town of Bournemouth. Beginning at Moors Valley Country Park in Ringwood, runners will enjoy the Castleman Trailway's firm woodland trails until the 27k mark. From 27k until the finish line, the course features a variety of terrain including gravel, pavement and sand.
The course is mostly flat, with amazing views of both the countryside and Dorset coastline. This race is the perfect introduction to ultra running, or can be used as an opportunity to beat your 50k PB.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal & memento
- Free race photos
- Medical support
- UTMB qualifying race
- Free predictive tracking
- GPS route files
- Fully signed race
- 4 feed stations
- Option to have your own food delivered to feed stations 3 & 4
How to get there
Moors Valley, Horton Rd, Ashley Heath, Ringwood BH24 2ET, UK
By Car
Moors Valley Country Park lies just off the A31 between Southampton and Wimborne Minster. It's a 17-minute drive from Bournemouth via the A338 and a 38-minute drive from Southampton.
Bus
Participants can opt to purchase pre-event bus tickets for an extra £8. This service will shuttle athletes from Hengistbury Head, Bournemouth to the start line at Moors Valley Country Park. Bus times will be pre-allocated according to start times. All information regarding the shuttle service will be sent out before race day.
Please note that this service runs before the race only.
Event day logistics
Times subject to change
06:45 - 07:45 Race registration
07:30 - 08:00 Staggered start
17:00 Final cut-off time
Final start times will be confirmed at least one week before race day. Approach the start area 10 mins before your start time and the start line team will call you forward.
Race Packs
Registration and race pack collection will start at 6:45am at Moors Valley Country Park.
Bag Drop
A bag drop van will be stationed right next to the start line. Your race number will have a tear-off baggage label on the bottom – you must label any bags that are dropped off with this.
Aid Stations
There will be four aid stations on the course, spread approximately 10k apart. It is mandatory to visit each checkpoint, regardless of whether you require water/ food.
Athletes may have their own personal nutrition delivered to checkpoints 3 & 4 ahead of time by dropping it in the designated box at the starting line - this is a FREE service. PLEASE NOTE: Personal nutrition must be dropped off by 7:45am.
Cut-Off Times
The cut-off time for this event is 9 hours from the latest start time at 08:00. This means the earlier you start, the more time you get. Each checkpoint will have its own cut-off time and athletes will be required to retire if they fall behind this time.
Age Requirements
All participants must be 20 years of age or older on race day.
Toilets
There will be toilets available at the start and finish lines as well as at numerous points on the course.
Mandatory Kit
- Headtorches will be required until 07:20
- Fully charged mobile phone with emergency numbers included
- Drink vessel (bottle/bladder pack etc) holding a minimum of 500ml - please bring ready-filled
- Foil Blanket
- Waterproof/showerproof jacket
- Method of payment, in case of emergencies
FAQs
Can I wear headphones at Run the Sea Bournemouth?
Organisers politely request that you do not use in-ear headphones for your own safety.
Is Run the Sea Bournemouth beginner friendly?
This course is almost entirely flat trails - perfect for beginners!
Will there be toilets available on the Run the Sea Bournemouth course?
There will be toilets available at the start and finish lines as well as at numerous points on course.
Reviews
9 reviews
