Run to the Sea Brighton

07:15 - 08:40 Race registration

08:00 - 08:30 50k staggered start begins

18:00 Final cut-off time

Race Packs

Registration and race pack collection will start at 07:15 at Christ's Hospital School.

Entries on the day might be available, providing the race is not over-booked (please email info@ultravioletrun.co.uk ExternalLink to find out)

Bag Drop

Bag drop will be available at the starting line. At registration, athletes will be provided with a Run to the Sea drawstring bag for their essentials to be transported to the finish line. No other bags will be accepted - this is a FREE service.

Aid Stations

There will be four aid stations on the course, spread approximately 10k apart. It is mandatory to visit each checkpoint, regardless of whether you require water/food.

Athletes may have their own personal nutrition delivered to checkpoints 3 & 4 ahead of time by dropping it in the designated box at the starting line - this is a FREE service.

Course Signage

This is a fully marked course. For the first 22k, athletes will be able to follow the Downs Link signs. From 25k to 37k, they will also be able to follow the South Downs Way signs until the course diverts at 37k.

Participants will receive the final GPS file for the route the week before race day. There will be a Google Maps version of the route available, complete with checkpoints and any public toilets along the route.

Please make sure you download the final version of the map as changes could be made.

Cut-Off Times

The cut-off time for this event is 10 hours from the first start time at 08:00. This means the earlier you start, the more time you get. Each checkpoint will have its own cut-off time and athletes will be required to retire if they fall behind this time.

Age Requirements

All participants must be 20 years of age or older on race day.

Toilets

There will be toilets available at the start and finish lines as well as halfway through the race at checkpoint 2.