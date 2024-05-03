Run to the Sea Brighton
1 / 4
1 +
Run to the Sea Brighton
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£68
About
Race from Horsham to Brighton over a 50k, multi-terrain route promising amazing scenery. Open to all, this ultra has a friendly atmosphere making it ideal for those just starting their endurance running journey. Come for the incredible views and bespoke medal.
50k
View details
Sat, May 4, 2024
View logistics
Christs Hospital, United Kingdom
View location
5(4 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Ultra Violet.
Where and when
Location
Christ's Hospital, The School Office, The Avenue, Christs Hospital, Horsham RH13 0LJ, UK
Start times
Saturday, May 4, 2024
50k: 8:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run to the Sea Brighton
50k
50km
£68
Route information
Distance: 50k
Terrain: Multi (trails & roads)
Elevation: Undulating
Route Type: Point-to-point
Starting out at Christ's Hospital School in Horsham, this scenic route eases participants into the run with a fairly flat, slightly downhill first half following the Downs Link. Around 25k things take an uphill turn onto the South Downs, past Devil's Dyke, Saddlescombe Farm and Newtimber Hill. On the final leg, runners will trade the rolling countryside views for Brighton's artsy streets and an epic seafront finish.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal & memento
- Fully signed course
- GPS route files
- 4 feed stations
- Medical support
- Bag drop
- Option to have your own food delivered to feed stations 3 & 4
- UTMB points x2
- Toilets
- Optional bus transport
- Free downloadable photos
- Race with ARC, TRA and ITRA
How to get there
Christ's Hospital, The School Office, The Avenue, Christs Hospital, Horsham RH13 0LJ, UKGet full directions
By Car
Christ's Hospital School is located just outside of Horsham. It is a 48-minute drive from Brighton via the A23 and a 1.5-hour drive from London via the A24.
Parking
There will be limited parking available at the school, so participants are encouraged to care share or be dropped off wherever possible.
There is plenty of parking available near the finish line at Hove Lawns, but fees are charged and there are varying maximum durations.
By Public Transport
Christs Hospital Station is located a short walk from the race start. It has regular services to London Victoria and Bognor Regis.
Bus Service
Participants can opt to purchase pre-event bus tickets for an extra £8. This service will shuttle athletes from Hove Lawns, Brighton to Christ's Hospital School. Bus times will be pre-allocated according to start times. All information regarding the shuttle service will be sent out before race day.
Event day logistics
07:15 - 08:40 Race registration
08:00 - 08:30 50k staggered start begins
18:00 Final cut-off time
Race Packs
Registration and race pack collection will start at 07:15 at Christ's Hospital School.
Entries on the day might be available, providing the race is not over-booked (please email info@ultravioletrun.co.uk to find out)
Bag Drop
Bag drop will be available at the starting line. At registration, athletes will be provided with a Run to the Sea drawstring bag for their essentials to be transported to the finish line. No other bags will be accepted - this is a FREE service.
Aid Stations
There will be four aid stations on the course, spread approximately 10k apart. It is mandatory to visit each checkpoint, regardless of whether you require water/food.
Athletes may have their own personal nutrition delivered to checkpoints 3 & 4 ahead of time by dropping it in the designated box at the starting line - this is a FREE service.
Course Signage
This is a fully marked course. For the first 22k, athletes will be able to follow the Downs Link signs. From 25k to 37k, they will also be able to follow the South Downs Way signs until the course diverts at 37k.
Participants will receive the final GPS file for the route the week before race day. There will be a Google Maps version of the route available, complete with checkpoints and any public toilets along the route.
Please make sure you download the final version of the map as changes could be made.
Cut-Off Times
The cut-off time for this event is 10 hours from the first start time at 08:00. This means the earlier you start, the more time you get. Each checkpoint will have its own cut-off time and athletes will be required to retire if they fall behind this time.
Age Requirements
All participants must be 20 years of age or older on race day.
Toilets
There will be toilets available at the start and finish lines as well as halfway through the race at checkpoint 2.
FAQs
When do I pick up my race pack for Run to the Sea Brighton?
You will be able to pick up your race pack from the registration area on race day.
Is Run to the Sea Brighton beginner friendly?
This course is mostly flat trails, with some hills on the second half - perfect for beginners!
Will there be toilets available on the Run to the Sea Brighton course?
Yes, there will be toilets available at the start and finish lines, as well as halfway through the race at check point 2.
Reviews
5.0
4 reviews
Running in London Parks
£68