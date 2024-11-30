Running Tribe Series - Course 2
1 / 21
18 +
Running Tribe Series - Course 2
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£52
About
Take on this fantastic trail run located in Chalfont St Peter in Buckinghamshire for a great run to close out your November. All levels of runner are welcome, with the choice to run whatever distance you like on the day. Come along to earn your finisher's medal.
Running Tribe Series - Race 5
View details
Sat, Nov 30, 2024
View logistics
Chalfont Saint Peter, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Running Tribe.
Where and when
Location
Chalfont St Peter Cricket Club, Chalfont Park Sports Association, Chalfont Park, Chalfont St Peter, Gerrards Cross SL9 0QA, UK
Start times
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
Running Tribe Series - Race 5 : 8:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Running Tribe Series - Course 2
Running Tribe Series - Race 5
540min
£52
Route information
Terrain: Trail
Course-type: Loop
Course-type: Loop
This 10k looped course allows participants to choose which distance they cover on the day: 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon, or Ultra Marathon. This is a great opportunity to test out a new distance for the first time. You are able to run or walk this event, so long as you're back by the 9-hour time limit.
The course will be mostly trail terrain, with some road, footpath, and wooded sections, this route gives runners a bit of everything. With 1638ft of climb, this route is a great challenge or chance to train for other trail events.
The course will be fully marked and easy to navigate with road crossings clearly marked, so no need to be an experienced racer or navigator.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Official event T-shirt
- Aid station
- Fully-marked course
- Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place M & F each distance
- Prizes for M & F over 40, 50, 60, 70
- Medics
How to get there
Chalfont St Peter Cricket Club, Chalfont Park Sports Association, Chalfont Park, Chalfont St Peter, Gerrards Cross SL9 0QA, UKGet full directions
By Car
From the A413 at the roundabout with Kingsway, follow the brown signs for Gerrards Cross Golf Club. Follow the road (Chalfont Park) for 450 yds, with the cricket club entrance on your left, just before the golf club. Turn immediate left again into the gravel car park.
By Public Transport
Gerrards Cross Train Station is the closest station to the event site, and is just 6 minutes away by car or a 30 minute walk.
Event day logistics
08:00 Event Starts
17:00 Event Ends
Please note: Participants are not tied to the distance they sign up for, they can run any of the distances on the day.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 16 and over in order to participate.
Qualifying Ability
All are welcome if you can run or walk 10k.
Pacers
Pacers are allowed at any stage of the race.
Aid Station
There will be an aid station on the course, stocked with food and drinks, but if there is anything additional runners wish to bring that can be left in your drop bags.
Kit
You will need the following items for this run:
- Water bottle capable of carrying a minimum of 500ml
- Fully charged mobile phone
- Head torch
- Warm Hat
- Own Cup
- Jacket and gloves
If any items are not needed every loop they can be left in your drop bag at the start/finish.
Bag Drop
Due to the looped nature of the course, runners will be able to leave a large drop bag at the start/finish and get the opportunity to test out different shoes, backpack, and nutrition.
Awards
Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place Male and Female for 10k, Half Marathon and Ultra Marathon, also Male and Female over 40, 50, 60, 70.
Spectator Info
Crew
Crew members are allowed at any point along the course.
FAQs
Am I able to leave some personal items at the aid station for Running Tribe Series - Race 5 November?
Yes, there'll be an area at the aid station for personal bags to be left - this way you'll have access to them and anything you might need every 10k when you pass the aid station.
Is there a qualification standard runners have to meet before entering the Running Tribe Series - Race 5 November?
Everyone is welcome if you can run or walk 10k, there is no qualification standard you have to meet.
What is available at the aid station at the Running Tribe Series - Race 5 November?
The aid station is stocked with water, soft drinks, vegan and vegetarian food.
What do I do if I want to change my distance in the Running Tribe Series - Race 5 November?
Participants can change distances at any point, even on event day, without having to do anything! Just run your desired distance on event day.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£52