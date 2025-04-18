09:30 Half Marathon starts

10:00 10k starts

Age Requirements

10k: Participants must be 15 years or older to participate.

Half Marathon: Participants must be 17 years or older to participate.

Race Packs

Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.

Starting Locations

The Half Marathon will start and finish at the event village, the 10k will start at Millfields and end in the event village.