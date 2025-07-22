RunThrough Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - July 2025

By Car

Entrants should enter Tatton Park from Ashley Road, after turning off Mereside Road.

*Please Note this is not a usual entrance to the park. There will be marshals at the entrance.

Tatton Park is signposted from the M56 and M6. Once you reach the Knutsford area it is recommended you use the postcode WA16 6QQ.

By Train

The entrance to the park is half a mile from Knutsford Railway station.

Parking

There is limited parking available so please car share wherever possible.

By Bike

Bike racks will be available both the main entrances to the park.