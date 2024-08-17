RunThrough Frome Running Festival
About
Enjoy a closed road race which takes you around the stunning, historic town of Frome. Choose from a range of distances, with a half marathon route that takes you out into the Somerset countryside, or opt for the 5k keeping you within the town centre.
Sun, Aug 18, 2024
Frome, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Berkley Rd, Frome BA11 2EH, UK
Start times
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
Early Bird Half Marathon: 9:00 AMEarly Bird Half Marathon inc T-shirt (+£12): 9:00 AMGroup Booking (6 people): 9:00 AMEarly Bird 10k: 9:30 AMEarly Bird 10k inc T-shirt (+£12): 9:30 AMEarly Bird 5k: 9:45 AMEarly Bird 5k inc T-shirt (+£12): 9:45 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Early Bird 5k
5km
1 Loop
£28
Early Bird 5k inc T-shirt (+£12)
5km
1 Loop
£40
Early Bird 10k
10km
1 Loop
£30
Early Bird 10k inc T-shirt (+£12)
10km
1 Loop
£42
Route information
Take your pick from the selection of races on offer at the Frome Running Festival, with a 5k, 10k and half marathon to choose from. All courses start and finish on the Old Showfield, Frome's biggest open green space, and head out into the town's picturesque historic centre, with closed road routes throughout.
The half marathon route heads north, before looping back to allow runners to cross the River Frome at the third mile. The course then continues south into the Somerset countryside, passing Critchill Manor Estate and reaching the village of Nunney, where runners will be able to spot the English Heritage site of Nunney Castle. Participants will then race northwards through Whatley and Lower Whatley, bringing them back into Frome and to the finish line.
The 10k and 5k routes take runners on a tour through the charming town of Frome. The 10k follows a similar route to the half marathon, heading north and then doubling back to cross the River to move down the Portway. The route will then head into Critchill before looping onto Bath Street, which will take runners through Frome's town centre. Participants will cross the River for a final time before heading back to the Old Showfield.
The 5k is an easily navigable circuit which takes runners past Selwood Academy. The route then loops back, heading south, before bringing the runners back to the start line.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Post-race goodies
- Chip timing
- Free race day photos
- Fully marked and marshalled course
- Water stations
- Free parking
- Toilets
How to get there
Berkley Rd, Frome BA11 2EH, UKGet full directions
By Car
Frome lies just off the A361, linking Ilfracombe and Kilsby, whilst the A359 connects the town with Yeovil.
Frome is accessible by car from the nearby cities of Bath, Bristol and Swindon.
By Public Transport
Frome is accessible by train, with direct services running from London Paddington, London Waterloo, Weymouth, Bath and Bristol. Frome Train Station is on Portway, a 20 minute walk from the Old Showfield.
Frome also has good bus links. Regular services run between Frome and Bath, Chippenham, Warminster, Shepton Mallet and Midsomer Norton.
Event day logistics
09:00 Half marathon starts
09:30 10k starts
09:45 5k starts
Race Packs
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Requirements
Entrants for the 5k must be aged 11 or over, whilst those for the 10k must be at least 15. Participants in the half marathon must be 17 or over.
Refreshments
There will be a water station available on every lap of the course and at the finish where there will be water and post-race goodies.
Baggage
In the event village, there will be an informal bag drop area. Your baggage tag will be attached to your race number - to use it, tear it off and attach to your bag.
FAQs
Where can I find event day photos from RunThrough Frome Running Festival?
Photos are made available on the RunThrough website immediately after the event.
Where can I find results from RunThrough Frome Running Festival?
Results will be uploaded to the RunThrough website after the race.
How do I collect my race pack for RunThrough Frome Running Festival?
Information will be sent to participants about where to collect your race number closer to the event.
