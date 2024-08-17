RunThrough Frome Running Festival

Take your pick from the selection of races on offer at the Frome Running Festival, with a 5k, 10k and half marathon to choose from. All courses start and finish on the Old Showfield, Frome's biggest open green space, and head out into the town's picturesque historic centre, with closed road routes throughout.

The half marathon route heads north, before looping back to allow runners to cross the River Frome at the third mile. The course then continues south into the Somerset countryside, passing Critchill Manor Estate and reaching the village of Nunney, where runners will be able to spot the English Heritage site of Nunney Castle. Participants will then race northwards through Whatley and Lower Whatley, bringing them back into Frome and to the finish line.

The 10k and 5k routes take runners on a tour through the charming town of Frome. The 10k follows a similar route to the half marathon, heading north and then doubling back to cross the River to move down the Portway. The route will then head into Critchill before looping onto Bath Street, which will take runners through Frome's town centre. Participants will cross the River for a final time before heading back to the Old Showfield.

The 5k is an easily navigable circuit which takes runners past Selwood Academy. The route then loops back, heading south, before bringing the runners back to the start line.