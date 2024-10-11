RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
£40 - £92
4.8
About
Sign up for this incredible 24k or 53k Ultra set around the magnificent Ladybower Reservoir. With an epic course and fun atmosphere, this event is going to be one to remember. Come along to absorb the fun-filled energy with friends, family and like-minded people.
53k, 53k - EA Members, 53k + £12 T-Shirt, and 7 more
Sat, Oct 12, 2024
Hope Valley, United Kingdom
4.8(40 Reviews)
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Station Rd, Hope Valley S33 0DA, UK
Start times
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
53k: 7:00 AM53k - EA Members: 7:00 AM53k + £12 T-Shirt: 7:00 AM53k Ultra Group of 6 Booking: 7:00 AM53k + £12 T-Shirt - EA Members : 7:00 AM24k: 9:00 AM24k - EA Members: 9:00 AM24k + £12 T-Shirt: 9:00 AM24k Group of 6 Booking: 9:00 AM24k + £12 T-Shirt - EA Members: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
53k
53km
£80
53k - EA Members
53km
£78
53k + £12 T-Shirt
53km
£92
24k
24km
£45
Route information
These routes will explore the Peak District National Park just west of Sheffield. Runners will pass the stunning Ladybower reservoir along the way, providing breathtaking waterfront views.
There will be marshals stationed at crucial points of the route to ensure you are heading in the right direction and to cheer you on as you go.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Bespoke Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Water stations
- Marshalled course
- Post-race snacks
- Free event photography
How to get there
Station Rd, Hope Valley S33 0DA, UKGet full directions
Parking
Official parking for this event will be at Bamford Recreation Ground, Station Rd, S33 0DA.
Event day logistics
07:00 Ultra starts
09:00 24k starts
19:00 Event ends
Race Pack
Race Packs will be posted out, and should arrive the week prior to the event.
Age Restrictions
Runners for the Half Marathon must be aged 17 and over and 20 and over for the ultra.
Bag Drop
There will be a secure area where bags can be left, though it is recommended that you bring as little baggage as possible. Your bag tag is attached to your race number which you can tear off and attach to your bag.
Toilets
There will be plenty of toilets available for use in the event village.
Refreshments
There will be five aid stations on the ultra marathon course, but it is highly recommended to self-fuel with food and drinks as water bottles won't be provided.
Race Results
Your race timings will be published on the RunThrough results page after the race.
FAQs
Will there be a bag drop at the Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra?
There will be a secure area where bags can be left, though it is recommended that you bring as little baggage as possible. Your bag tag is attached to your race number which you can tear off and attach to your bag.
Where can I find my results for the Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra?
Results will be available on www.runthrough.co.uk after the race.
What are the age restrictions for the Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra?
Runners for the Half Marathon must be aged 17 and over and runners for the Ultra must be at least 20 years old.
Reviews
4.8
40 reviews
