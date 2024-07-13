RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k

This brand-new event for 2024 will start and finish at the iconic home of the Newcastle Falcons, Kingston Park. Featuring a 10k and half marathon, there's something for all abilities of runner.

The route is a closed-road circuit on country lanes, with a mixture of flat and undulating sections taking in the beautiful countryside around Newcastle Airport and Dinnington.

This event is in partnership with Newcastle Frontrunners, Newcastle’s biggest inclusive running club which welcomes all sections of the community, with an emphasis on the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer + (LGBTQ+) communities and their allies. NRF will be using the event as part of their Pride Month awareness campaign to complement their other events in July.