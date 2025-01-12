Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon – January

Parking

There will be parking available at the event.

By Car

Use any of the following sat nav postcodes to entrances around the park. In brackets is the estimated walk time from the start line.

M25 2GT: St Margaret’s Road entrance (12 mins)

M25 2SW: Middleton Road entrance (10 mins)

M25 2SW: Smithy Lodge entrance (12 mins)

M25 0DL: Sheepfoot Lane entrance (12 mins)

M25 1SS: Metrolink Entrance (14 Mins)

M25 1JH: Grand Lodge (20 mins)

By Public transport

Metrolink offers Park and Ride car parks right across the tram network which are free to use for Metrolink customers.

The Park and Rides at Bury Interchange, Radcliffe and Whitefield offer a quick and easy way to get to Heaton Park and Bowker Vale stops, both of which are within walking distance of the park. For times visit www.metrolink.co.uk ExternalLink

Heaton Park is served by the x35, 59, 90, 135, 149, 156, 164 and 484 buses.