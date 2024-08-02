RunThrough Snowdonia Sea2Sky 53k & 25k Trail Races

This 53k and 25k event in late summer will take you around the beautiful Snowdonia National Park. Starting from Barmouth on the National Park's coast, the route will have stunning scenery, from the coast up to Cader Iris.

This will be a well-marshalled route, so is perfect for both seasoned athletes and first timers. The event begins and finishes on Traeth Abermaw Beach, Barmouth, with both routes heading out over the Barmouth footbridge.

The 53k then joins the Mawddach Trail and ascends Cader Idris before looping back to Barmouth. The 25k takes in the second half of the 50k route with stunning views over Bae Ceredigion and the Llŷn Peninsula.