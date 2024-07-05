RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024

09:00 5k starts

09:10 10k starts

*Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the scheduled start time in order to ensure a smooth registration process, and to allow time to attach your race number, drop your bag and warm up.

Race Pack

Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.

Age Requirements

10k runners must be aged 15 and over, 5k runners must be aged 11 and over.

Bag Drop

There will be a secure bag drop area at Race HQ where your belongings can be left. RunThrough ask that you bring as little baggage as possible and leave any valuables at home. To use the bag drop, tear off the tag from the bottom of your race number and attach it to your bag.

Headphones

It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race as you will need to stay alert to what is going on around you, e.g. pedestrians using the public pathways. You also want to be able to hear the encouragement from the marshals and spectators.

Race Results

Your race timings will be published on the RunThrough results page after the race.