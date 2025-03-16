RunThrough Surrey Half 2025

Terrain Flat road

Elevation 133m

Route Type Loop

The Half Marathon boasts unparalleled PB potential and follows a professionally marked and measured single loop from central Woking into the surrounding countryside. The 5K features some of the Half Marathon’s best bits – including starting and finishing under the main event gantry.

This picturesque race is made even more popular by live performances from local bands, aid stations and communities of cheering spectators, and boasts one of the fastest half marathon finish times on record!