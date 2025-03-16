RunThrough Surrey Half 2025
£10 - £54
About
Soak up the support from spectators, and enjoy the flat course at the Surrey Half Marathon and 5k. This fantastic looped course will take you from central Woking into the surrounding countryside. Take home a fantastic medal and unbeatable sense of achievement.
Half Marathon, Half Marathon incl. Event T-Shirt (£12), Group of 6 Booking, and 5 more
Sun, Mar 16, 2025
Woking, United Kingdom
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Where and when
Location
Woking Park, Kingfield Rd, Woking,, Woking GU22 9BA, UK
Start times
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
Half Marathon: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon incl. Event T-Shirt (£12): 9:00 AMGroup of 6 Booking: 9:00 AM2024 & 2025 Double Entry - Half Marathon: 9:00 AM5k: 9:30 AM5k incl. Event T-Shirt (£12): 9:30 AM2024 & 2025 Double Entry - 5k: 9:30 AMKids 2k: 9:45 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Surrey Half 2025
5k
5km
£26
5k incl. Event T-Shirt (£12)
5km
£38
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£36
Half Marathon incl. Event T-Shirt (£12)
13.1mi
£48
Route information
Terrain Flat road
Elevation 133m
Route Type Loop
The Half Marathon boasts unparalleled PB potential and follows a professionally marked and measured single loop from central Woking into the surrounding countryside. The 5K features some of the Half Marathon’s best bits – including starting and finishing under the main event gantry.
This picturesque race is made even more popular by live performances from local bands, aid stations and communities of cheering spectators, and boasts one of the fastest half marathon finish times on record!
What's included
- Finisher medal
- Chip timing
- Event photos
- Post-race goodies
- Free Training Plan
- Marshalled course
- Closed road route
How to get there
Woking Park, Kingfield Rd, Woking,, Woking GU22 9BA, UKGet full directions
Road Closures
There will be road closures in place at this event so we recommend using public transport where possible and plan your journey ahead of time.
Event day logistics
09:00 Half Marathon starts
09:30 5k starts
09:40 Kids race starts
Age Requirements
All entrants must be the following ages to enter each distance:
-
5k: 11 and over
-
Half Marathon: 17 and over
Race Packs
Race Packs will be posted out to participants prior to race day.
FAQs
When do I collect my race pack for the RunThrough Surrey Half?
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
How old do I have to be to enter the RunThrough Surrey Half?
You must be 17 years old to enter the half marathon and 11 to enter the 5k.
Reviews
