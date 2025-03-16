RunThrough Surrey Half 2025

Secondary header image
Camera
1 / 4
Secondary header image
Secondary header image
Camera
1 +
logo

Heart
Not quite ready to book?

Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.

£10 - £54
About
Soak up the support from spectators, and enjoy the flat course at the Surrey Half Marathon and 5k. This fantastic looped course will take you from central Woking into the surrounding countryside. Take home a fantastic medal and unbeatable sense of achievement.
PathWithPin
Half Marathon, Half Marathon incl. Event T-Shirt (£12), Group of 6 Booking, and 5 more
View details
Calendar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025
View logistics
LocationPin
Woking, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Tick

Best price guarantee

Tick

Official booking partner

We're #1 in customer satisfaction

The event experience
Atmosphere

Based on the number of participants

Invite friends, earn credit

After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with RunThrough.

Where and when
Location
Woking Park, Kingfield Rd, Woking,, Woking GU22 9BA, UK
Start times
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
Half Marathon: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon incl. Event T-Shirt (£12): 9:00 AMGroup of 6 Booking: 9:00 AM2024 & 2025 Double Entry - Half Marathon: 9:00 AM5k: 9:30 AM5k incl. Event T-Shirt (£12): 9:30 AM2024 & 2025 Double Entry - 5k: 9:30 AMKids 2k: 9:45 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Surrey Half 2025
5k
Distance
5km
£26
5k incl. Event T-Shirt (£12)
Distance
5km
£38
Half Marathon
Distance
13.1mi
£36
Half Marathon incl. Event T-Shirt (£12)
Distance
13.1mi
£48
Route information
Terrain Flat road
Elevation 133m
Route Type Loop
The Half Marathon boasts unparalleled PB potential and follows a professionally marked and measured single loop from central Woking into the surrounding countryside. The 5K features some of the Half Marathon’s best bits – including starting and finishing under the main event gantry.
This picturesque race is made even more popular by live performances from local bands, aid stations and communities of cheering spectators, and boasts one of the fastest half marathon finish times on record!
What's included
  • Finisher medal
  • Chip timing
  • Event photos
  • Post-race goodies
  • Free Training Plan
  • Marshalled course
  • Closed road route
LocationOnMap
How to get there
Woking Park, Kingfield Rd, Woking,, Woking GU22 9BA, UK
Get full directionsExternalLink
Road Closures
There will be road closures in place at this event so we recommend using public transport where possible and plan your journey ahead of time.
Event day logistics
09:00 Half Marathon starts
09:30 5k starts
09:40 Kids race starts
Age Requirements
All entrants must be the following ages to enter each distance:
  • 5k: 11 and over
  • Half Marathon: 17 and over
Race Packs
Race Packs will be posted out to participants prior to race day.
RunThrough's logo
RunThrough
View more RunThrough eventsExternalLink
FAQs
When do I collect my race pack for the RunThrough Surrey Half?
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
ChevronLeft
How old do I have to be to enter the RunThrough Surrey Half?
You must be 17 years old to enter the half marathon and 11 to enter the 5k.
ChevronLeft
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks

Battersea ParkRichmond Park

Popular Categories

Running EventsHalf MarathonsHalf Ironman TriathlonsLondon Half MarathonsObstacle Course Events

£10 - £54
Company
About usBlogCareersContact us
Policies
Terms of usePayment termsRefund PolicyPrivacy
Office

8th Floor, Orion House, 5 Upper St Martins Lane,

London, WC2H 9EA

Reg number 10083277

Follow Us
image
🇺🇸