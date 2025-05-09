RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – May 2025

By Car

If you are traveling by car, you will need to enter Tatton Park from Ashley Road, having turned off Mereside Road. This is not the usual entrance and there will be marshals present from 6am.

Parking

Car parking is limited so please car share where possible.

By Public Transport

The entrance to Tatton Park is about half a mile from Knutsford Railway Station. Please follow directions to the postcode WA16 6QQ once in the Knutsford area.

By Bike

There will be places to park your bike by both main entrances of Tatton Park. Please note that you are not allowed to lock biked to the fences of the park.