RunThrough Tatton Park 5k & 10k Series Pass 2024
About
Tackle the year of Tatton 5 and 10k's with this fantastic series pass. You'll have guaranteed entry to all Tatton races throughout 2024, so why not challenge yourself to as many as you can. With medals on offer, there's no better way to stay motivated throughout the year.
Series Pass
Tue, Dec 31, 2024
Knutsford, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Tatton Park Gardens, Mereheath Dr, Knutsford WA16 6QN, UK
Start times
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
Series Pass: TBC
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Tatton Park 5k & 10k Series Pass 2024
Series Pass
10km
Route information
The course takes place in the stunning Tatton Park in the heart of Cheshire. The undulating course takes place on closed roads and is often described as a fast course. Many competitors have recorded personal bests over the years.
What's included
- Guaranteed entry to all Tatton races, even if they are fully booked!
- Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Free official event photos
- Post-race snacks
How to get there
Tatton Park Gardens, Mereheath Dr, Knutsford WA16 6QN, UK
By Car
Entrants will need to enter Tatton Park from Ashley Road after turning off Mereside Road. This is not the usual entrance to the park and there will be marshals to direct entrants from 6am.
Tatton park is signposted from the M56 and M6 and the entrance to the park is approximately half a mile from Knutsford Railway station. From here, entrants should follow the postcode WA16 6QQ once they've reached the Knutsford area.
Parking
There will be limited parking space at the event, and entrants are asked to arrive in plenty of time before the event. There will be marshals on hand at the event to direct entrants from 6am.
By Bike
There are cycle racks available at both main entrances to the park. Please do not lock your bike to any of the fences on the course.
Event day logistics
09:00 Event starts
11:00 Event ends
Age Requirements
Entrants must be over 15 years of age or older to participate.
Event timings may vary depending on the events you decide to attend. Please refer to the following event listings for accurate timings:
Series Pass Events
-
SATURDAY 6TH JANUARY
-
SATURDAY 10TH FEBRUARY
-
SATURDAY 9TH MARCH
-
SATURDAY 13TH APRIL
-
SATURDAY 11TH MAY
-
SATURDAY 8TH JUNE
-
CHASE THE SUN WEDNESDAY 26TH JUNE
-
SATURDAY 27TH JULY
-
CHASE THE SUN WEDNESDAY 14TH AUGUST
-
SATURDAY 7TH SEPTEMBER
-
SATURDAY 5TH OCTOBER
-
RUN TATTON SUNDAY 17TH NOVEMBER
-
SATURDAY 14TH DECEMBER
This pass also entitles you to 50% off the RunTatton 10k & Half Marathon weekend on 19th November. Send an Email to info@runthrough.co.uk for more info.
FAQs
How does the Tatton 10k - Series Pass work?
Buy this one ticket to get exclusive access to all of the RunThrough Tatton 10k events throughout the year. It also grants you 50% off of the Run Tatton 10k & Half Marathon weekend on the 19th November. To claim your 50% discount please send an email to info@runthrough.co.uk
Are there refreshments at the Tatton 10k events?
Yes there will be water provided at the 5k point of the race, there will also be fruit an flapjacks available at the finish line.
Where can I find my results from the Tatton 10k events?
Results will be available on www.tatton10k.com after the race.
Reviews
