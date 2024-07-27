09:30 Half marathon starts

*More information about race day specifics will be sent out to those registered.

Registration

The event village and registration will be in Richard Evans Memorial Playing Fields.

Please ensure you arrive in plenty of time in order to complete the registration process and warm up.

Race Pack

Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.

Age Restrictions

This event is open to runners aged 17 and over.

Refreshments

There will be water stations at regular intervals around the course and at the finish where flapjacks and bananas will be waiting for finishers.

Toilets

There will be portable loos at the event. These might get busy so be sure to leave enough time to account for queues.

Headphones

It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race so you stay alert to what is going on around you and hear the encouragement from marshals and spectators. There will also be pedestrians on the paths you'll be running who you'll need to be aware of.

Race Results

Your race timings will be published on RunThrough results page after the race.