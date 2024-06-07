Salty Sea Dog Long Swim - June

This event will be held at Boscombe Beach and is a must for anyone looking for a slightly more challenging open water swim. This is the first race in a series of three Long Swim events over the summer season.

All 3 distances follow just 50m from the edge of the beach along the coastline, providing wonderful views of the shore throughout. The courses will be marked by buoys.

All 3 courses follow a counter-clockwise oblong course, and swimmers will complete 2 laps for the 2.5k, 3 laps for the 3.8k and 4 laps for the 5k.

Event Rules

As part of the entry system to the event all participants agree to the following: