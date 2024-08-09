Salty Sea Dog Long Swim – August

This event will be held at Southbourne beach and is a must for anyone looking for a slightly more challenging open-water swim. This is the second race in a series of 3 Long Swim events over the summer season.

All 3 distances follow just 50m from the edge of the beach along the coastline, providing wonderful views of the shore throughout. The courses will be marked by buoys, with each course only requiring one lap. 2.5k swimmers turn at the first buoy, 3.8k at the second, and 5k at the third.

Event Rules

As part of the entry system to the event all participants agree to the following: