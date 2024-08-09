Salty Sea Dog Long Swim – August
Salty Sea Dog Long Swim – August
£30 - £40
About
This wonderful sea swim is the third and final event in a 3 race series along the Bournemouth coast. Swimming in the cool open water on this brisk Saturday morning is sure to wake-up. With 3 challenging distances on offer, this is the perfect event for more experienced swimmers.
2.5k Long Swim, 3.8k Long Swim and 5k Long Swim
Sat, Aug 10, 2024
Bournemouth, United Kingdom
4.4(42 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Bournemouth BH6 4EN, UK
Start times
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
2.5k Long Swim: 8:00 AM3.8k Long Swim: 8:00 AM5k Long Swim: 8:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Salty Sea Dog Long Swim – August
2.5k Long Swim
2.5km
2 Loops
£40
3.8k Long Swim
3.8km
3 Loops
£35
5k Long Swim
5km
3 Loops
£30
Route information
This event will be held at Southbourne beach and is a must for anyone looking for a slightly more challenging open-water swim. This is the second race in a series of 3 Long Swim events over the summer season.
All 3 distances follow just 50m from the edge of the beach along the coastline, providing wonderful views of the shore throughout. The courses will be marked by buoys, with each course only requiring one lap. 2.5k swimmers turn at the first buoy, 3.8k at the second, and 5k at the third.
Event Rules
As part of the entry system to the event all participants agree to the following:
- All swimmers will read and adhere to the 'Participant Event Information Pack'. (available to download from the organiser's web page approx 2 weeks pre-event date)
- All swimmers must wear the issued swim hats during the course of the swim event
- All swimmers must wear the issued swim tow float that holds the GPS tracking unit. This must be returned at the finish
- Swimmers who have retired must not leave the event unless they have handed their tow float back to the finish staff
- You may not enter someone else for the swim. Only the person participating in the swim is to complete the entry form and agree to the terms and conditions of the event
- You may not transfer your entry to another person
What's included
- Chip Timing
- Highly visible course marker buoys
- Swim hat
- Water safety cover
- Toilets
- Finisher's cake and coke
How to get there
Bournemouth BH6 4EN, UK
Parking
There is parking available at the Overstrand, but please be aware of any fees or resections before attending the event.
By Train
Chichester Station is a comfortable driving distance from the Pier.
Event day logistics
07:00 Long Swim registration opens
07:50 Start line briefing
08:00 All swims start
Age Restrictions
You must be at least 16 years old to take part.
Wetsuits
Wetsuits are not required however those who swim without one accept the inherent risks involved. Please only choose to not wear a wetsuit if you are an experienced swimmer.
Cut-Off Times
- 2.5km - 1hr 30mins
- 3.8km - 1hr 50mins
- 5km - 3 hours
Finisher's Medal
Finisher's medals cost just £3.50 on top of entry price. If you would like a high-quality finisher’s medal then please select this option as an add-on at checkout.
Please collect from the registration desk on completion of your swim.
FAQs
How will I receive my information pack for the Salty Sea Dog Long Swims – August?
The information pack is available to download from the Votwo website in the final two weeks before the event.
What happens if I miss a cut-off time for the Salty Sea Dog Long Swims – August?
Entrants who miss a cut-off time will be collected from the water and taken back to shore.
Do I have to wear a wetsuit in the Salty Sea Dog Long Swims - August?
Wetsuits are not required however those who swim without one accept the inherent risks involved. Please only choose to not wear a wetsuit if you are an experienced swimmer.
Are there any age restrictions for the Salty Sea Dog Long Swim – August?
You must be at least 16 years old to take part.
Do I have to bring a tow float to the Salty Sea Dog Long Swim – August?
No, you will be provided with one on the day, which will have your tracker attached.
Reviews
4.4
42 reviews
