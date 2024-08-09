Salty Sea Dog Triathlon – August

This event takes place on the beautiful sandy beach just to the East of Southbourne, just a short walk away from a fantastic post-race coffee and breakfast in Southbourne's beach area. Offering both sprint and super sprint distances, as well as the option to enter as a relay team, you'll get some fantastic views as you race.

Swim

The swim route is a 375m lap that the Super Sprint competitors complete once, and Sprint competitors will take on twice. Swimmers can expect a couple of waves if the surf is up.

Bike

From here, it's a short and steep climb onto the cliff coast road all the way to the turning point at Hengistbury Head and back, totalling 11.7k. Sprint competitors will take it on twice. There is a 10mph speed limit on the promenade.

Run

This completely flat run is a quick and simple out and back along the seafront. In keeping with the other legs, Sprint competitors will complete 2 laps to reach their 5k distance.