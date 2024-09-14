Sandown & Shanklin I.O.W Seafront 10k
About
Run the stunning Isle of Wight coastline in this 10k perfect for beginners and experts alike. The backdrop keeps runners inspired and the flat course is a perfect chance to chase a PB. Come for the brilliant coastal views.
10k
Sun, Sep 15, 2024
Yaverland, United Kingdom
4.2(44 Reviews)
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Wildheart Animal Sanctuary, Isle of Wight, Yaverland Rd, Yaverland, Sandown PO36 8QB, UK
Start times
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Sandown & Shanklin I.O.W Seafront 10k
10k
10km
Route information
Terrain: Promenade
Elevation: Flat
Route Type: Out-and-back
A beautiful, coastal run that takes runners along two of the most famous Isle of Wight beaches. The flat out-and-back course means runners can get a feel for their run through the first half and pace themselves accordingly.
The beautiful white sand beaches also act as incredible inspiration and the perfect place to relax and recover when all is said and done.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Trophy for top 3 runners
- First aid
- Toilets
- Bag drop
- Clearly marked and marshalled course
How to get there
Wildheart Animal Sanctuary, Isle of Wight, Yaverland Rd, Yaverland, Sandown PO36 8QB, UKGet full directions
Parking
There is parking available at the event site. Parking charges are £2 for 3 hours.
Event day logistics
10:00 10k Start
Please arrive at least 30 - 45 minutes before the start of your event to make sure you have enough time to get parked, registered and warmed up before heading out on your run.
FAQs
At what time does the Sandown & Shanklin I.O.W Seafront 10k start?
The race will start at 10am. Make sure to get to the event at least 30 minutes prior to this to collect your race pack and warm up.
What is the current course record for the Sandown & Shanklin 10K?
The two current fastest times are Dan Eckersley with 33:18, and Charlie Matcalfe with 36:50.
Will we be running on the beach at the Sandown & Shanklin 10K?
No, there is a flat promenade that runners will follow along the coastline.
Is there parking available at the Sandown & Shanklin 10K?
Yes, there will be ample parking at the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary, Yaverland Road, Sandown Isle of Wight, PO36, 8QA.
Reviews
4.2
44 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Perfect for a pb
Running in London Parks
