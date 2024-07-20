Scurry to the Sea 2024
Scurry to the Sea 2024
£30
About
A unique 12 mile running event and a chance to take in some of Edinburgh’s finest views. You will navigate your way from hilltop all the way to the sandy beach finish on Musselburgh beach. Come for something a bit different and some truly fantastic views.
12 Miles
Sun, Jul 21, 2024
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Biggar Rd, Edinburgh EH10 7DU, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
12 Miles: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Scurry to the Sea 2024
Route information
At just under 12 miles and taking in mixed terrain this running event will start at the Hillend Ski Centre car park with a short lung buster up behind the centre building before following a route to the top of Allemuir Hill at 1627ft (check point 1).
At the top you will have a view all the way down towards the sea. Entrants will continue the hill running section down past Swanston Golf Course. From there, you need to navigate your own way via the mandatory checkpoints towards the finish line by the sea on Musselburgh harbour beach.
Recommended Route:
Head down the paths through Oxgangs and into the scenic Braidburn valley Park. From there you will pass by the Braid hotel and through the wooded Hermitage of Braid. Check point 2 is at the entrance to the Hermitage. From the Hermitage you can run along Blackford Glen road and make your way over and down doubles hedges road and into Inch Park. Exit round the Inch Park nursery road and find the path just over Old Dalkeith road around Craigmillar Castle Park and on to the 3rd check point at the start of the Kings Haugh entering Peffermill industrial estate.
Then, continue down Kings Haugh and over Duddingston Road west to the cycle path running behind Duddingston golf course. Follow the cycle path for another 2 miles crossing the A6106 then under the A1 and across the Range carpark, before running over the Railway Bridge and Gilberstoun road onto Brunstane Rd South. From there you will find the Brunstane Burn path for the final mile and a half down to the sea. From the Edinburgh road find the marked entrance to the beach and the compulsory scurry across the sand to the finish by the sea.
What's included
- Optional bus to the start (£3.50)
- Toilets at Hillend
- Prizes for winners
- Marshalled checkpoints
How to get there
Biggar Rd, Edinburgh EH10 7DU, UK
Bus to Start
There is an optional bus to take runners from the finish line to the start line in time for registration. You can add this to your basket at checkout for £3. The buss will be waiting at Musselburgh Fisherrow harbour beach, (near the finish line) New Street, Musselburgh, East Lothian, EH21 6DH between 7.30am and 7.45am and will leave at 7.50am.
Event day logistics
07:50 Bus departs Musselburgh Fisherrow harbour beach
08:10 Registration
09:00 Scurry to the Sea starts
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 16 or older in order to take part.
Race Packs
Race packs must be collected from registration from 08:10 onwards on the day of the event.
FAQs
Can I run with my dog at the Scurry to the Sea 2024?
Unfortunately no dogs are allowed to accompany runners on the course.
Am I allowed to wear headphones at the Scurry to the Sea 2024?
To ensure safety, headphones are strictly prohibited at this event.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
