Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon
1 / 6
3 +
Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
About
Take one magnificent Half Marathon trail route through the stunning Welsh countryside. Great for those looking to combine a physical challenge with amazing scenery, the course winds its way along the Offas Dyke footpath down to the coastal finish in Prestatyn.
Outfit Member Entry and Half Marathon
View details
Sun, Apr 14, 2024
View logistics
Prestatyn, United Kingdom
View location
4.7(53 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with OutFit.
Where and when
Location
Nova Centre, Prestatyn LL19 7LS, UK
Start times
Sunday, Apr 14, 2024
Outfit Member Entry: TBCHalf Marathon: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon
Half Marathon
13.8mi
£27.50
Outfit Member Entry
Route information
Terrain: Trail
Elevation: Hilly
Route type: Point to point
This Half Marathon route will start at the summit of Moel y Parc and wind its way down along the Offa's Dyke National Trail to the finish on the beach at Pretatyn.
There will be 2 feed stations on the course.
Please notes that there will be a 45 minute walk from the shuttle bus drop off to the start location.
What's included
- Finisher's Memento
- Feed stations
- Electronic timing
- Free hot drink at the finish
How to get there
Nova Centre, Prestatyn LL19 7LS, UKGet full directions
Race Transport
There will be transport (extra payment is required for this) from the registration/finish area at Prestatyn up to Bodfari and then a 40 minute walk from there to the race start.
Event day logistics
09:30 Half Marathon starts
Registration
Registration will be at the Prestatyn Nova Centre. From here the bus will take runners up to the start.
Outfit Member Entry
The Outfit Member entry does not secure a place in the event and should not be used to enter. Please select 'Standard Entry' to for a ticket and secure your place.
Kit List
The terrain is tough and there is potential to have bad weather at this time of year. Therefore all participants will have to carry a minimum kit requirement:
- Full body waterproof cover
- Hat & Gloves
- Foil Blanket
- Route Map (provided)
- Compass
- Whistle
- Fully charged mobile phone
- Minimum 500ml of Water to start
FAQs
Are there any kit requirements for the Summit 2 Sea - The Offas Dyke Half Marathon?
Due to the terrain and potential for bad weather at this time of year, all participants will have to carry a minimum kit requirement which is detailed in the 'Kit List' section above.
Are there aid stations along the way at the Summit 2 Sea - The Offas Dyke Half Marathon?
Yes absolutely, there will be 2 aid stations along the route.
What is Outfit Member Entry for Summit 2 Sea - The Offas Dyke Half Marathon?
The Outfit Member entry does not secure a place in the event and should not be used to enter. Please select 'Standard Entry' to for a ticket and secure your place.
Is there a cut-off time at the Summit 2 Sea - The Offas Dyke Half Marathon?
There is a generous time limit of 5.25 hours (2.5 hours at 11k).
Reviews
4.7
53 reviews
Stunning scenery
Challenging course