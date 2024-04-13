Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon

Terrain: Trail

Elevation: Hilly

Route type: Point to point

This Half Marathon route will start at the summit of Moel y Parc and wind its way down along the Offa's Dyke National Trail to the finish on the beach at Pretatyn.

There will be 2 feed stations on the course.

Please notes that there will be a 45 minute walk from the shuttle bus drop off to the start location.