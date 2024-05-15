This epic race utilises the longest riverside path in Britain. The Severn Challenge takes you along the 210 mile long path from the source of Afon Hafren (Welsh for River Severn) to the mouth of the River Severn. This year you must also complete a 4 mile trek to the source and back at the very start of the race creating a total distance of 218 miles.

Conditions vary slightly each year and although the run stays on the river Footpath some areas of path can be overgrown adding an extra challenge.

This event is split into 5 stages over 5 days. Each day is a race in its own right and has its own unique medal. Complete all five stages and you get all five medals, which are designed as a jigsaw and will replicate a precise miniature scale of the route. You can also enter any of the stages individually.

Stage 1

26 miles

The Hafren ExternalLink

Stage 2

47 miles

The Severn Plod Ultra ExternalLink

Stage 3

59 miles

The Severn Path Ultra ExternalLink

Stage 4

58 miles

The Severn Way Ultra ExternalLink

Stage 5

29 miles

Bristol Severn ExternalLink

Checkpoint Food

It is asked that entrants do not rely on the checkpoints to sustain them, and bring their own food and drink for the route. An example of the food on offer at the checkpoints are: