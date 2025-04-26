Early bird price release!
Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon 2025
£26
Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon 2025
About
Join RunThrough for this popular marathon and half marathon around picturesque Stratford-upon-Avon. The fast and flat route will take runners on a scenic tour of the town and the surrounding area. Come along for your bespoke finisher's medal!
Group of 6 Booking, Marathon, Half Marathon, and 2 more
Sun, Apr 27, 2025
Stratford-upon-Avon, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Wood St, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37, UK
Start times
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
Group of 6 Booking: TBCMarathon: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon: 9:00 AMMarathon + £12 Event T-Shirt: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon + £12 Event T-Shirt: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon 2025
Marathon
26.2mi
£38
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£34
Marathon + £12 Event T-Shirt
26.2mi
£50
Half Marathon + £12 Event T-Shirt
13.1mi
£46
Route information
Join RunThrough for this well-established, closed-road marathon around picturesque Stratford-Upon-Avon. The fast, flat route mainly follows roads around the town before a section on the Stratford Greenway footpath, so is ideal for PB racing.
The route heads from the town centre, past the racecourse, into Luddington & Welford-on-Avon before joining the Stratford Greenway back into Stratford-upon-Avon. The half marathon will head into the Recreation Ground from there. The marathon will complete a 2nd, extended loop, which also heads through Long Marston, before returning to the Recreation Ground for the finish.
What's included
- Unique venue themed finisher's medal
- Chip timed results
- Free official event photography
- Post-run goodies and refreshments
How to get there
Wood St, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37, UK
Parking
There are several car parks located around the city. We recommend using public transport as roads will be busy due to road closures for the event.
By Public Transport
The closest station is Stratford Upon Avon Station, which is a short walk from the race start. The station has regular services to Worcester, Kidderminster and Leamington Spa.
Event day logistics
09:00 Both distances start
15:00 Event cut-off time
Age Requirements
- Half Marathon: All runners must be aged 17 or older on the day of the event
- Marathon: All runners must be aged 18 or older on the day of the event
Baggage
There will be an informal bag drop area within the event village for runners to use. Your baggage tag is attached to your race number, you simply tear it off and attach to your bag. To collect, show your number to the baggage tent staff and they will help you find your baggage.
Toilets
There will be portable toilets available within the event village. If you live locally we recommend using toilets at home.
Refreshments
There will be 3 water stations on the Half Marathon course and 6 on the full marathon. We recommend staying hydrated in the lead up to the event.
FAQs
Where can I find my results from the Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon?
Results will be uploaded to the RunThrough website straight after the race.
Where can I find my photographs from the Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon?
Photos will be uploaded to the RunThrough website after the event.
Is there a cut-off time for the Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon?
There is a 6 hour cut-off on this race due to road closures in place.
