Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon 2025

Join RunThrough for this well-established, closed-road marathon around picturesque Stratford-Upon-Avon. The fast, flat route mainly follows roads around the town before a section on the Stratford Greenway footpath, so is ideal for PB racing.

The route heads from the town centre, past the racecourse, into Luddington & Welford-on-Avon before joining the Stratford Greenway back into Stratford-upon-Avon. The half marathon will head into the Recreation Ground from there. The marathon will complete a 2nd, extended loop, which also heads through Long Marston, before returning to the Recreation Ground for the finish.