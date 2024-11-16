Early bird price release!
Sheffield 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
£10
Sheffield 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
About
Join this family favourite in the Sheffield MoRun. With four races on offer and a fancy dress competition, this event is fun for all abilities and ages. Come for the good times, finisher's medal, and to support Movember.
Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1 more
Sat, Nov 16, 2024
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Hemsworth Rd, Sheffield S8 8LL, UK
Start times
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 AM10k: 10:00 AM5k: 10:00 AMMini MoRun: 11:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Sheffield 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
Elevation: Hilly Terrain: Paths - Trail One lap = 5k
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
The course takes you around the beautiful setting of Graves Park in Sheffield. This is a mixed route between tarmac/road running and off-road paths. The course is generally flat, so it is fine for buggy running, although there are some bumpy sections. It is not suitable for wheelchairs.
What's included
- MoRunning Medal
- MoRunning Headband
- Chip-timed results
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- Bag-drop
- Water station
- Sweets at the finish
- Toilets
How to get there
Hemsworth Rd, Sheffield S8 8LL, UKGet full directions
Parking
Please note parking is EXTREMELY LIMITED WITHIN THE PARK. There is not enough space for everyone to park so if you can help us as much as possible and either park outside of the park. We recommend checking options and allowing yourselves some extra time to get to the event on time. Alternatively, if you can leave the car at home or travel with family/friends that would help.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k & 10k races start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:15am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
On-Site Facilities
There are toilets available in the park next to the event hub.
FAQs
Will there be toilets at the Sheffield 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
Yes, toilets will be available by the event hub.
Can I run the Sheffield 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun with my dog?
Yes, dogs are allowed but please ensure they are on a lead at all times and respectful of other runners.
What are the age restrictions for the Sheffield 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
