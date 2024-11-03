Sidmouth 10k
Sidmouth 10k
£18 - £21
About
Take on this incredible 10k along the Sidmouth seafront this autumn. The mostly flat, open road route makes it great for runners wanting to hit a new PB, or for runners new to a 10k. Come for the beautiful sea views and a finisher's medal.
10k
Sun, Nov 3, 2024
Sidford, United Kingdom
4.7(62 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Sidford Social Hall, Byes Ln, Sidford, Sidmouth EX10 9QX, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 3, 2024
10k: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Sidmouth 10k
10k
10km
£18 - £21
Route information
This race starts at Sidford Social Hall and follows the entire length of the byes down onto the stunning Sidmouth seafront. It then loops back around and retraces your steps back to the finish line.
This route is mostly flat, except for the short loop up Beatlands, Cliff Road, and Hillside Road, and follows roads and hard-surfaced footpaths.
Please be considerate to the public and other users as the route does follow public footpaths.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Bag drop
- Marshalled course
- Chip-timed results
- Prizes for winners
How to get there
Sidford Social Hall, Byes Ln, Sidford, Sidmouth EX10 9QX, UK
By Car
Sidmouth is easily accessible via the A3052 from Exter or Lyme Regis. Sidford Social Hall is a 40-minute drive from Exeter, and a 28-minute drive from Exmouth.
By Train & Bus
Honiton Station is the closest train station to the start location, located 9.7 miles away. From this station, ride the number 9 bus from Rail Station (towards Exeter City Centre), alighting at the stop called Post Office (Stop C). From there, walk for roughly 4 minutes to Sidford Social Hall.
Event day logistics
07:45 Registration opens
08:00 Bag drop opens
08:50 Registrations closes
08:55 Pre-race briefing
09:00 10k starts
Race Pack
Race packs must be collected on the morning of the event, from registration. Please arrive with plenty of time to register, attach your race number and warm up.
Age Restrictions
You must be aged 15 or over on the day of the event in order to participate.
Kit
Wear your most comfortable running gear. Please consider the mixed terrain and varied weather conditions when considering your kit options for the day.
Spectator Info
This route will definitely have lots of spots for supporters to cheer you on your way.
FAQs
Is there a minimum age requirement to participate in the Sidmouth 10k?
Yes, participants must be 15 years or older.
Will there be a bag drop at the Sidmouth 10k?
Yes, there will be a baggage drop at the beginning of the race.
Is the Sidmouth 10k very hilly?
No, this route is mostly flat, with only one short, hilly loop up Beatlands, Cliff Road, and Hillside Road.
Reviews
4.7
62 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Family friendly
Running in London Parks
£18 - £21