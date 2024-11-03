Sidmouth 10k

This race starts at Sidford Social Hall and follows the entire length of the byes down onto the stunning Sidmouth seafront. It then loops back around and retraces your steps back to the finish line.

This route is mostly flat, except for the short loop up Beatlands, Cliff Road, and Hillside Road, and follows roads and hard-surfaced footpaths.

Please be considerate to the public and other users as the route does follow public footpaths.