Southampton 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
About
Sign up for this family-favourite running event set in Southampton. With three races and a mini MoRun just for the little ones, this event is fun for all ages and abilities. Come to see the incredible array of fancy dress good times, finisher's medal, and to support Movember.
Half Marathon, 10k , 5k, and 1 more
Sun, Nov 10, 2024
Southampton, United Kingdom
4.4(37 Reviews)
The event experience
Atmosphere
Scenery
Where and when
Location
Southampton Common, The Avenue, Southampton SO15 7NN, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 AM10k : 10:00 AM5k: 10:00 AM1.5k Mini MoRun: 11:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Southampton 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
1.5k Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
Elevation: Undulating
Terrain: Paths - Trails
One laps = 5k
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
This is a stunning course around Southampton Common, through woods and along trails. The undulating route has a mix between paths and trail running, and by the starting hub there is a grassy section. There are other sections which are uneven and muddy but the course is generally suitable for buggy running. There will be marshals all around the course, as well as kilometre markers.
Organizer route images
What's included
- MoRunning Medal
- MoRunning Headband
- Chip-timed results
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- Bag-drop
- Water station
- Sweets at the finish
- Toilets
How to get there
Southampton Common, The Avenue, Southampton SO15 7NN, UKGet full directions
Parking
Please park your car in one of the Car Parks or spaces outside of the park. As parking may be limited, please plan your journey to arrive in plenty of time before the race. The event hub is inside the park. If you walk past the Cafe at the Hawthorns, you will see the hub in the field next to the Playground.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:15 Fancy Dress competition
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k & 10k races start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:15am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch.
You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course. There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
What are the age restrictions for the Southampton MoRun?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
Do I need to fundraise for the Movember Foundation in order to enter the Southampton MoRun?
Fundraising is not compulsory, but anything you can raise would make a big difference. When you enter, you have the option of making a donation. You can fundraise for any charity of your choice. MoRunning supports the Movember Foundation which tackles men's health, focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.
Is there anywhere I can leave my bags during the Southampton MoRun?
Yes, a bag storage area is located by the registration area. However, space is very limited so please pack lightly. The bag storage gazebos will always be attended, but it is not recommended to bring anything valuable.
Will there be toilets at the Southampton MoRun?
Yes, toilets will be available by the event hub.
Am I allowed to wear headphones during the Southampton MoRun?
Headphones are allowed, but you must make sure that you are aware of your surroundings and are able to hear instructions from marshals and fellow runners.
My child is entered in the Mini MoRun, can I run with them?
Yes, 1 adult may accompany their MiniMo free of charge. Theres no need to register the adult, however the medals are reserved for the kids.
Is there a cut-off time to complete the MoRuns?
There is typically a 1.5 hour cut-off to complete the event.
Can I run the Southampton MoRun with a buggy?
Yes, buggies are allowed at this event however some sections may be muddy or bumpy.
Can I run the Southampton MoRun with my dog?
Yes, dogs are allowed but please ensure they are on a lead at all times and respectful of other runners.
Reviews
4.4
37 reviews
Friendly atmosphere
Good for beginners
Helpful volunteers
Running in London Parks
