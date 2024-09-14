Sox 10k
1 / 3
Sox 10k
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£30 - £80
About
This fantastic 10k trail event based in scenic South Oxfordshire takes in woodland, fields and footpaths around South Oxfordshire Brewery. Suitable for all abilities and canicross friendly, you're sure to get some amazing views as you run. Come along for your post-run pint and finisher's medal!
10k and Canicross 10k
View details
Mon, Apr 15, 2024
View logistics
Ipsden, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Racing Line Running.
Where and when
Location
Ipsden, Wallingford OX10 6AS, UK
Start times
Monday, Apr 15, 2024
10k: 10:00 AMCanicross 10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Sox 10k
10k
10km
£30 - £80
Canicross 10k
10km
£30 - £80
Route information
This inaugural trail running event is based in the beautiful surroundings of South Oxfordshire. Part of Racing Line Running's Ales & Trails Series, this 10k route starts and finishes at the South Oxfordshire Brewery.
The trail route is suitable for all abilities, and canicross friendly too. The course is set upon mostly private terrain and features some local trails, woodland, fields and footpaths, and there will be one water station located on it. The elevation gain of the route is 141m.
Once you finish your run, you can claim a post-race drink at the brewery's taproom, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available, which is included in your entry fee. There will also be street food available at the brewery.
This event is in aid of Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Pint cup & a free drink
- Dog-friendly event
- Chip-timed results
- Race photos
- Prizes
- Toilets
- Free onsite car parking
- Bag drop
- Water station
How to get there
Ipsden, Wallingford OX10 6AS, UKGet full directions
By Car
SOX Brewery is a short drive from Wallingford or a 32-minute drive from Oxford via the A4074.
Parking
There is free parking available onsite.
By Public Transport
From Wallingford, you can catch the X40 bus towards Central Reading, alighting at Braziers Park Turn.
The closest station is Cholsey Station.
Event day logistics
10:00 Race starts
12:00 Race cut-off time
Race Packs
More detailed race instructions will be available on the event website and emailed to all entrants from September 1st.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter this event.
Cut Off Time
There is a cut-off time of 2 hours for this event.
FAQs
Can I run with my dog at the Sox 10k?
Yes, this event is dog friendly.
What age do I have to be to participate in the Sox 10k?
Entrants must be 18 or older.
When will I get raceday information for the Sox 10k?
Race instructions will be emailed out to participants and posted on the event website from the 1st of September.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£30 - £80