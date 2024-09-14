This inaugural trail running event is based in the beautiful surroundings of South Oxfordshire. Part of Racing Line Running's Ales & Trails Series, this 10k route starts and finishes at the South Oxfordshire Brewery.

The trail route is suitable for all abilities, and canicross friendly too. The course is set upon mostly private terrain and features some local trails, woodland, fields and footpaths, and there will be one water station located on it. The elevation gain of the route is 141m.

Once you finish your run, you can claim a post-race drink at the brewery's taproom, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available, which is included in your entry fee. There will also be street food available at the brewery.

This event is in aid of Thames Valley Air Ambulance.