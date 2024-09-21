Sport in Action 10k
Sport in Action 10k
£18 - £20
About
Take to the park paths and quiet country roads of Carlisle in this late September run. This mostly flat course provides a great opportunity for a PB or for those new to running to try out the distance. Whatever your motivation, this promises to be a memorable and supportive event.
10k
Sun, Sep 22, 2024
Carlisle, United Kingdom
4.7(13 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Sheepmount Athletics Stadium, Mayor's Dr, Carlisle CA3 8XL, UK
Start times
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Sport in Action 10k
10k
10km
£18 - £20
Route information
This late September 10k is based at Sheepmount Athletics Stadium in Carlisle, starting from the Ring Round. The course consists of a mixture of park paths and quiet country roads which are mostly flat or gently undulating, so the route is perfect for beginner runners or those looking to achieve a quick time. The course is officially measured and certified.
The first section of the race follows the River Eden to Eden Bridge, where runners will cross over into North Carlisle. The route passes Eden Lawn Tennis Club and then heads into the open green space of Rickerby Park, followed by the village of Rickerby.
The course then reaches rolling fields and open countryside before continuing into Linstock. Just beyond Linstock at the 5k mark runners will turn to head back into Carlisle. At the 8k point, they'll rejoin the first stretch of the route along the River to finish not far from Sheepmount Stadium.
Athletes are requested to follow the race director’s instructions and be aware of the dangers of cars and cyclists.
What's included
- Chip-timed results
- Water stations
- Fully marked and marshalled course
- Shower and toilet facilities
- Bag drop
- Age and category prizes
- Prize presentation
How to get there
Sheepmount Athletics Stadium, Mayor's Dr, Carlisle CA3 8XL, UK
Parking
Parking is available at the athletics stadium. Further parking is available at the Devonshire Walk car park next to the castle.
By Train
Carlisle Station is the closest train station to the Stadium, situated 1.1 miles away, which should take roughly 22 minutes to walk.
Event day logistics
08:40 - 09:40 Registration
09:50 Race safety brief
10:00 10k starts
Registration
Runners will need to pick up their race numbers and timing chips from registration before the race between 08:40 and 09:40. Please arrive early enough to account for registration and warm up before the race briefing at 09:50. Registration will be at Race HQ inside the Sheepmount Athletics Stadium.
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 15 or over to compete in this race.
On-Site Facilities
There will be toilet and shower facilities in the Sheepmount Athletics Stadium. There are some baggage lockers in the stadium for secure storage. Please note that any items are left at their own risk so please only bring essentials.
Headphones
Only bone-conducting headphones are permitted for this event following UKA guidelines.
Prizes
Prizes are available for the overall Male & Female 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. Age group Male & Female prizes will be awarded within the following categories:
- 15-17: 1st place only
- 18-27: 1st & 2nd place
- 28+: 1st, 2nd & 3rd places
FAQs
Are there any age restrictions for the Sport in Action 10k?
Yes, all runners need to be aged 15 or over to take part.
Can I run the Sport in Action 10k with headphones?
Only bone conductor headphones are permitted for this event in accordance with UK guidelines.
How will my time be recorded for the Sport in Action 10k?
This event will be chip-timed and all results will be available online approximately 20 minutes after the start.
Will there be a bag drop facility at the Sport in Action 10k?
There are some baggage lockers in the stadium for secure storage. Please note that any items are left at their own risk so please only bring essentials.
Can I enter the Sport in Action 10k on the day?
Providing there is space, you may enter this event on the day. Please note you will be charged an additional £2 to enter. Enter now to guarantee your place.
Reviews
4.7
13 reviews
Running in London Parks
£18 - £20