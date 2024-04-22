St George’s Day Virtual 2024
£10 - £85
About
Take to the streets, or to a treadmill - this event is perfect for the busy people among us to get involved. All runners of all abilities are welcome to take part. Best of all, once you complete your race, you will receive a Saint George Finisher's Medal.
St George’s Day Virtual, Patron Saint 4 Race Series and Run for Charity
Tue, Apr 23, 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Start times
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
St George’s Day Virtual: 12:00 AMPatron Saint 4 Race Series: 12:00 AMRun for Charity: 12:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for St George’s Day Virtual 2024
St George’s Day Virtual
5km
£25
Patron Saint 4 Race Series
5km
£85
Run for Charity
5km
£10
Route information
Take on the first instalment of this challenge, and prove that you have holy speed. The Patron Saint challenge allows runners and walkers to achieve their potential. All abilities are welcome to this challenge, and will receive a unique medal in the post - no matter finish time or race length (over 5k).
What's included
- Unique Finisher's Medal
- Commemorative Bib
How to get there
United Kingdom
n/a
Event day logistics
Sun April 23rd Race can be completed anytime this day
Charity Runs
Those running for Charity make the commitment that they will raise at minimum of twice the entry fee value for the charity. In addition the money needs to be raised at least four weeks before the event date. Our nominated charity The PAM Foundation.
Confirming your run
- You can email Ultra Running your run proof, minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group (preferred option)
- Upload direct to the Ultra Running Facebook page
Receiving your Medal
Once you have confirmed your distance with Ultra Running, your medal will be sent out to you in the post. For multi-day bookings your medals will be posted out once the final run has been completed.
Postal Charges
For international posting you will need to pay an additional £4.50 per destination.
Patron Saint Series
Check out the event pages for: St David's Day, St Patrick's Day , and St Andrew's Day.
FAQs
When will I receive my medal for the St George’s Day Virtual event?
Once your run is confirmed by Ultra Running, your medal will be posted out to you.
What is the preferred method of verifying my run for the St George’s Day Virtual?
Joining the Ultra Running Strava group, and registering your run is preferred.
When can I complete my St George’s Day Virtual run?
You can complete your run anywhere and anytime on race day.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
