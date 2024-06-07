Summer 10k - June

Take on the perfect summer run with this early June, guided 10k trail run. Set in the Chiltern Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and starting from Tring, you'll explore woods and open ridge lines as you run. The route will be undulating, with some hilly sections.

This run is suitable for all abilities, including those new to trail running. Led by an experienced run leader, you'll be able to pick up trail running tips and techniques along the way. Runners will be grouped by ability, with each run going at a sociable pace, and anything too steep will be walked.