Summer 10k - July

This friendly event takes runners on a beautiful guided 10k trail run in the Chiltern Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Experience picturesque woodland and the open ridge lines of the Hills over a 10k course as you're led by an experienced run leader.

The course will start from the market town of Tring in Hertfordshire and along the way, you'll be able to pick up trail running tips and techniques. The route is slightly undulating with a few hills but anything too steep will be walked, and you'll be grouped with runners of a similar ability.

This run is open to all abilities, but it is recommended that you're able to run a 5k non-stop.