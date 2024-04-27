Taunton Flyer

All routes will start at the Smeatharpe Airfield, taking riders past the Heritage Centre and RAF Culmhead before descending from the Blackdown Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty towards Taunton Racecourse. This will be where the routes split in different directions.

The event offers courses with a mixture of both open, flat roads and technical hill ascents in the Blackdown Hills. All routes are fully signed and supported with quality feed stations, outriders, mechanics and medics.

Spitfire 37 miles

From the Blackdown Hills, you'll ride through Corfe and Hemyock to reach Dunkeswell Airfield. The remainder of the route will be nice and flat, taking you back towards the finish at Smeatharpe.

There will be a feed station at 25 miles at Hemyock.

Dakota 63 miles

From the Blackdown hills, you'll ride through Corfe and Hemyock to reach Dunkeswell Airfield where you'll descend to the village of Feniton. Here, riders will loop through the beautiful country lanes into Cullompton. Then you'll make your final climb into the Blackdown Hills through the Culm Valley to finish back in Smeatharpe.

There will be feed stations located at 26 and 57 miles.

Wellington 101 miles

Following from where the route splits, you will ride past RNAS Merryfield and RAF Westonzoyland and climb the Blackdown Hills towards Dunkeswell Airfield. Then you'll loop through the beautiful country lanes into Cullompton and make your final climb into the Blackdown Hills through the Culm Valley to finish back in Smeatharpe.