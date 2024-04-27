Taunton Flyer
About
This popular early season sportive returns for 2024 with incredible cycling routes to support SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity. Combining smooth, flat roads and challenging hill climbs, join hundreds of other riders to make this event part of your cycling calendar.
Wellington Route, Dakota Route and Spitfire Route
Sun, Apr 28, 2024
Smeatharpe, United Kingdom
4.8(6 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Smeatharpe, Honiton EX14, UK
Start times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
Wellington Route: 8:00 AMDakota Route: 8:10 AMSpitfire Route: 8:20 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Taunton Flyer
Spitfire Route
37mi
£45
Dakota Route
63mi
£45
Wellington Route
101km
£45
Route information
All routes will start at the Smeatharpe Airfield, taking riders past the Heritage Centre and RAF Culmhead before descending from the Blackdown Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty towards Taunton Racecourse. This will be where the routes split in different directions.
The event offers courses with a mixture of both open, flat roads and technical hill ascents in the Blackdown Hills. All routes are fully signed and supported with quality feed stations, outriders, mechanics and medics.
Spitfire 37 miles
From the Blackdown Hills, you'll ride through Corfe and Hemyock to reach Dunkeswell Airfield. The remainder of the route will be nice and flat, taking you back towards the finish at Smeatharpe.
There will be a feed station at 25 miles at Hemyock.
Dakota 63 miles
From the Blackdown hills, you'll ride through Corfe and Hemyock to reach Dunkeswell Airfield where you'll descend to the village of Feniton. Here, riders will loop through the beautiful country lanes into Cullompton. Then you'll make your final climb into the Blackdown Hills through the Culm Valley to finish back in Smeatharpe.
There will be feed stations located at 26 and 57 miles.
Wellington 101 miles
Following from where the route splits, you will ride past RNAS Merryfield and RAF Westonzoyland and climb the Blackdown Hills towards Dunkeswell Airfield. Then you'll loop through the beautiful country lanes into Cullompton and make your final climb into the Blackdown Hills through the Culm Valley to finish back in Smeatharpe.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- T-shirts for all finisher
- RFID chip-timed results
- Quality feed stations
- Gold, Silver & Bronze standards
- Live online results
- Free event photos
- Mechanical support & broom wagon
- Rider Recovery Service
- Public Liability Insurance
- Professional First Aid Cover
- HQ with toilets, parking & food
How to get there
Smeatharpe, Honiton EX14, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be parking at this event at the Airfield.
By Car
Please follow directions to Smeatharpe Airfield.
Event day logistics
07:00 Registration opens
08:00 Wellington starts
08:10 Dakota starts
08:20 Spitfire starts
16:00 Cut-off for Dakota and Spitfire
17:00 Cut-off for Wellington
On Site Facilities
There will be a race HQ where you'll find toilets, parking and catering vans for any post race refreshments.
Cut-Off Times
There will be cut-off times for these distances.
- Spitfire cut-off to finish the 37 mile route is 16:00
- Dakota cut-off to finish the 63 mile route is 16:00
- Wellington cut-off at 64 miles of the 101 mile route is 14:00
Age Requirements
You must be aged 15 or over to take part in the Wellington route. You must be aged 12 or over to take part in the Dakota route. You must be aged 11 or over to take part in the Spitfire route. All those under 15 must be accompanied on the route by a rider.
FAQs
What are the age requirements for the Taunton Flyer?
You must be aged 11 or over to compete in the Spitfire route, 12 or over to compete in the Dakota route and 15 or over to compete in the Wellington route. All riders under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.
Are there cut-off times fo the Taunton Flyer?
Yes. For the Spitfire and Dakota routes, you will need to finish by 16:00. For the Wellington route, you will need to reach 64 miles by 14:00.
Will there be feed stations on the Taunton Flyer courses?
Yes. The feed stations will be at 25 miles for the Spitfire, 26 and 57 miles for the Dakota and 38 and 65 for the Wellington.
Reviews
4.8
6 reviews
