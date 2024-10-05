Thames Meander – Autumn
Thames Meander – Autumn
£30 - £55
3.9
About
Wind and snake round the iconic River Thames as you run a marathon, half marathon or 10k along the Thames Path. The flat riverside trail starts and finishes at the Petersham & Ham Sea Cadets, and provides the perfect course for runners of all abilities to set a new PB and enjoy the city sights along the way.
Marathon, Half Marathon and 10k
Sun, Oct 6, 2024
Richmond, United Kingdom
3.9(83 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Start times
Sunday, Oct 6, 2024
Marathon: 8:30 AMHalf Marathon: 9:00 AM10k: 9:15 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Thames Meander – Autumn
Marathon
26.2mi
Half Marathon
21.1km
10k
10km
Route information
Thames Meander Routes: These three run routes will all start at the Petersham & Ham Sea Cadets HQ venue and will run alongside the Thames Path on stunning out / back routes.
10km Route: This will be a x1 lap out / back loop for the 10km distance, starting at the Petersham & Ham Sea Cadets HQ and heading out along the Thames Path to Kew Gardens Car Park Check Point 2 the turnaround point and back.
Half Marathon Route: This will be a x1 13.1 mile out and back loop for the half marathon, starting at the Petersham & Ham Sea Cadets HQ heading out along the Thames Path to opposite the Barnes Sports Club Check Point 3 the turnaround point and back.
Marathon Route: This will be x2 13.1 mile out and back loops for the marathon, starting at the Petersham & Ham Sea Cadets HQ heading out along the Thames Path to opposite the Barnes Sports Club Check Point 3 the turnaround point and back.
This is a trail run so please understand that all three routes are as accurate as they can possibly be on this Thames Path trail, given that there are members of the public including some cyclists using this trail. The turnaround points at Kew Gardens CP2 (10km only) and at Barnes (opposite the Barnes Sports Club) for the half and marathon, will be very well marshalled. The three Check Points will also be well stocked with a selection of high energy foods, gels, drinks and electrolyte powders so you can keep well hydrated, and maintain your refuelling needs throughout the race.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Bespoke Hermes Running bespoke race medal.
- Winners’ coaster awards for the top 3 Male / Female runners for both races.
- Photography by “Gareth Parker Photography” at £7.50 per photograph.
- KLP Medical Supplies (First Aid Support) at the Start / Finish.
- Professional Sports Massage Therapy by Louise Acher, from LA Sports Massage £12 for 10 mins.
- Well stocked Check Points at the Start / Finish and at Kew Gardens Car Park.
- Well marshalled run-route.
How to get there
Parking
Parking is available in River Lane and there’s a footpath between River Lane and the field in which the HQ is located.
By Public Transport
Bus routes # 65 and # 371 stop in close proximity to the P&H Sea Scouts hut. If you are arriving from Richmond please get off at ‘Sandpits Road’ stop. If you are arriving from Kingston way (# 65 bus) please get off at the bus stop ‘Fox and Duck’.
Event day logistics
06:45 Registration opens
08:30 Marathon starts
09:00 Half Marathon starts
09:15 10k starts
Please arrive at least 45 minutes before race time to ensure plenty of time to find parking, register, store your bags, and warmup.
Race Packs
All race packs will be collected on the day from registration. Nothing will be sent out in advance.
Age Requirements
All entrants must be 18 and older to enter the Marathon event. Those participating in the Half Marathon and 10k have to be aged 17 or above.
Cut-Off Times
There will be cut-off times in place at the event:
- Marathon - 6.5 hours
- Half Marathon - 6 hours
- 10k - 6 hours
Checkpoints
Checkpoints will be located at the following locations:
- CP1 Start /Finish Petersham & Ham Sea Scouts HQ, Petersham Road, Richmond, TW10 7AH (KLP Medics)
- CP2 Kew Gardens Car Park, Ferry Lane, TW9 3AG
- CP3 Thames Path (opp) Barnes Sports Club, Lonsdale Rd, SW13 9Q
FAQs
What is the cut-off time for the Thames Meander - Autumn?
The cut off time is 6.5hrs for the marathon course and 6 hours for the half.
Can I listen to music during the Thames Meander?
For safety reasons, wearing headphones will be banned as there are some busy road crossing sections on all of their courses.
Will there be showers at the Thames Meander?
No, there will be adequate changing facilities, but no showers will be available.
When will I receive my race pack for the Thames Meander - Autumn?
All race packs will be collected on the day. Participants won't be sent anything ahead of time.
Are there toilets along the route at the Thames Meander - Autumn?
There are toilets at the Start / Finish and at Eileen’s Cafe in Petersham. There are also pubs that you can use along the route but we cannot have portable toilets along the Thames so you would need to use the pubs.
What age do I have to be to enter the Thames Meander - Autumn?
Entrants must be 18 or older to enter the marathon, and 17 or older to enter the half marathon or 10k.
Is there a race permit and can the Thames Meander - Autumn be used as a qualifying race for larger events?
The race is fully (Association of Trail Running) ARC and UKA permitted and professionally chip timed. In this respect we have all the necessary identifications in place required for this to be an ofﬁcially recognised as a pre-qualiﬁcation event for the Comrades Ultra Marathon (South Africa) and 2 Oceans Ultra Marathon (South Africa). This is not an officially measured course however and therefore cannot be used as a TCS London Marathon (GFA) qualification time.
What level of medical support can be expected at the Thames Meander - Autumn?
There will be qualified medics managed by Kevin Peach from KLP Medical Supplies Ltd. they will be providing professional first aid support on race day. Medics will be situated at the start/finish, and checkpoint 3.
When will the prizes for the Thames Meander - Autumn?
Winners’ awards will be awarded and will be handed out to the Male /Female 1st, 2nd & 3rd runners once the directly after the race, there will not be Vet Category awards for these race distances.
How does the chip timing work at the Thames Meander - Autumn?
The timing will be done by OneTime Chip Timing and registration will take place on the day, your race bib and will be handed out to you by our registration team and the OneTime timing tag will need to be laced into your running shoe.The provisional chip timed results will be recorded initially but please note that these will only be provisional and will be subject to final verification. These will be uploaded to our Hermes Running homepage directly after the race has taken place, the links will be embedded on my homepage too so once you have completed your race you can go directly to the homepage to search for your provisional results.
Will there be race photography at the Thames Meander - Autumn?
The photographer does really professional photo’s and this will be done by Gareth Parker Photography, the photo’s will cost £7.50 each and will be available they have been uploaded using geo-tagging and this will take place within 24hrs of the event staging. There are also be links embedded on my homepage for you to access, in order to purchase the race photographs.
What do I need to bring on race day for the Thames Meander - Autumn?
Yes it is recommended that all runners bring along a hydration pack or waist pack with at least a 500ml water carrying capacity so you can then top up your water bottles / and carry gels easily on race day and you’ll be able to re-supply at all the check point locations. The organisers are keen to promote sustainability so please bring your own water carrying bottle or hydration pack on race day. Road shoes are definitely recommended for this course as 80% of it is run along asphalt paths and the rest on very hard packed dirt trails, so you can easily run this in road shoes or hybrid trail shoes. It is also recommended that you don a cap / sunglasses and use screen block as it could be a very hot day. The organiser would also encourage you all to check the projected weather forecast.
What happens if I want to drop out of the race?
If you are feeling unwell and need to retire from the race, please contact me David Ross (Race Director) 0798 4540177. You can also inform a marshal or a medic and they will pass on the message to us. Please on no account leave the course without informing us of your whereabouts as your safety is our main priority. My contact number will be printed on the front of the race bib if needed and we would like to complete your emergency contact information too at the back of your race bibs. We would also suggest that you carry your mobile phone with you and download the What3Words app onto your phone in advance, as we can easily locate you within a 3meter radius if you have this app on your phone and can then give us your precise location.
How will the course at the Thames Meander - Autumn be marked?
We will be marking the course with ﬁxed Hermes Running pink / black chevron signage throughout the run-route, and there will be marshals at the check points and at the turnaround point at the Isleworth Eyot. Our marshals and will be located at this turnaround point for the half marathon and marathon, so please pay special attention if you are wearing MP3’s, there will also be a Hermes Running turnaround A Frame billboard at this turnaround point.
Where do I discard my litter at the Thames Meander - Autumn?
There will be plastic pop-up bins provided at all the check points for your water bottles, GU Gel packs, High 5 Gel packs and wrappers to be discarded. We would urge you not to discard any litter on the Thames Path trail at all please, our marshals will take any litter from you so just keep it until you get to a marshal, or use the bins provided which will be at each of the 3 check point locations.
What food and drink will be available at the checkpoints for the Thames Meander - Autumn?
The 3 check points will all have a selection of food / drinks including High 5 Gels & bars, Blue Energy electrolytes, pretzels, fruit cordial and water.I would also highly recommend that you bring a hydration pack or a 500 ml water bottle so that you can carry your own electrolyte drinks in a bladder or bottle and to ensure you can carry electrolytes and any food that you’ll need for your race. You will be able to re-supply with nutrition at the all these check points and therefore be more self-sufficient.
How difficult is the course at the Thames Meander - Autumn?
The majority of the course 99% is ﬂat / fast and is run along the Thames Path out / back. The conditions are weather dependant though it’s mainly a firm running surface, I would highly recommend road shoes for this course. The turnaround point for the half and marathon at the Isleworth Eyot will also be very well marshalled.Please ensure that move out of the way of your fellow runners if you stop to re-fuel to avoid any congestion occurring at the check points and please pay particular attention to our marshals on the route, especially at the turnaround point.
Will there be a mandatory race briefing at the Thames Meander - Autumn?
Yes, there will be a 10 minute “Health & Safety” briefing that will take place before the start of the half marathon and marathon, so please get to the start in time to attend this. We would also like to make it clear that all runners should use the UKA Approved “Aftershokz” over ear bone conducting earphones so you can hear what is going on around you at all times, and to be courteous to fellow runners and all other pedestrians / cyclists using the Thames Towpath. If you run using any form of over or in earphones as per our terms and conditions, you do so at entirely your own liability risk. Please be very mindful of the public using the trails too, if you are caught being rude to anyone you will be DQ’d from any future events and this includes all our marshalling staff too.
Reviews
83 reviews
