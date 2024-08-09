Thames Meander – Summer
Thames Meander – Summer
£45 - £55
About
Run along the river this summer with the Thames Meander marathon, half marathon and 10k. Perfect for first-time marathoners or veterans alike, the out and back course takes you right along the scenic Thames Path. Sign up now for the chance to record a PB or for the bespoke finisher's medal.
Marathon, Half Marathon and 10k
Sat, Aug 10, 2024
Richmond, United Kingdom
4.3(78 Reviews)
The event experience
Atmosphere
Scenery
Where and when
Location
Douglas House, Petersham Rd, Richmond TW10 7AH, UK
Start times
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
Marathon: 8:30 AMHalf Marathon: 9:00 AM10k: 9:15 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Thames Meander – Summer
Marathon
26.2mi
£55
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£45
10k
10km
£45
Route information
Thames Meander Routes: These three run routes will all start at the Petersham & Ham Sea Cadets HQ venue and will run alongside the Thames Path on stunning out / back routes.
10km Route: This will be a x1 lap out / back loop for the 10km distance, starting at the Petersham & Ham Sea Cadets HQ and heading out along the Thames Path to Kew Gardens Car Park Check Point 2 the turnaround point and back.
Half Marathon Route: This will be a x1 13.1 mile out and back loop for the half marathon, starting at the Petersham & Ham Sea Cadets HQ heading out along the Thames Path to opposite the Barnes Sports Club Check Point 3 the turnaround point and back.
Marathon Route: This will be x2 13.1 mile out and back loops for the marathon, starting at the Petersham & Ham Sea Cadets HQ heading out along the Thames Path to opposite the Barnes Sports Club Check Point 3 the turnaround point and back.
This is a trail run so please understand that all three routes are as accurate as they can possibly be on this Thames Path trail, given that there are members of the public including some cyclists using this trail. The turnaround points at Kew Gardens CP2 (10km only) and at Barnes (opposite the Barnes Sports Club) for the half and marathon, will be very well marshalled. The three Check Points will also be well stocked with a selection of high energy foods, gels, drinks and electrolyte powders so you can keep well hydrated, and maintain your refuelling needs throughout the race.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Bespoke Hermes Running bespoke race medal.
- Winners’ coaster awards for the top 3 Male / Female runners for both races.
- Photography by “Gareth Parker Photography” at £7.50 per photograph.
- KLP Medical Supplies (First Aid Support) at the Start / Finish.
- Professional Sports Massage Therapy by Louise Acher, from LA Sports Massage £12 for 10 mins.
- Well stocked Check Points at the Start / Finish and at Kew Gardens Car Park.
- Well marshalled run-route.
How to get there
Douglas House, Petersham Rd, Richmond TW10 7AH, UK
Parking
Parking is available in River Lane and there’s a footpath between River Lane and the field in which the HQ is located.
By Public Transport
Bus routes # 65 and # 371 stop in close proximity to the P&H Sea Scouts hut. If you are arriving from Richmond please get off at ‘Sandpits Road’ stop. If you are arriving from Kingston way (# 65 bus) please get off at the bus stop ‘Fox and Duck’.
Event day logistics
06:45 Registration opens
08:30 Marathon starts
09:00 Half Marathon starts
09:15 10k starts
Please arrive at least 45 minutes before race time to ensure plenty of time to find parking, register, store your bags, and warmup.
Race Packs
All race packs will be collected on the day from registration. Nothing will be sent out in advance.
Age Requirements
All entrants must be 18 and older to enter the Marathon event. Those participating in the Half Marathon and 10k have to be aged 17 or above.
Cut-Off Times
There will be cut-off times in place at the event:
- Marathon - 6.5 hours
- Half Marathon - 6 hours
- 10k - 6 hours
Checkpoints
Checkpoints will be located at the following locations:
- CP1 Start /Finish Petersham & Ham Sea Scouts HQ, Petersham Road, Richmond, TW10 7AH (KLP Medics)
- CP2 Kew Gardens Car Park, Ferry Lane, TW9 3AG
- CP3 Thames Path (opp) Barnes Sports Club, Lonsdale Rd, SW13 9Q
FAQs
What is the cut-off time for the Thames Meander - Summer?
The time limit for the half marathon course is 6hrs and 6.5hrs for the marathon course.
Can I listen to music during the Thames Meander - Summer?
For safety reasons, wearing headphones will be banned as there are some busy road crossing sections on all of their courses.
When will I receive my race pack for the Thames Meander - Summer?
All race packs will be collected on the day. Participants won't be sent anything ahead of time.
Reviews
4.3
78 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Family friendly
Running in London Parks
