The 11th Sunset to Midnight Challenge

The sister event to the ever-popular Sunrise to Sunset Challenge, this unique running event takes place along the banks of the River Severn. Starting from Coalport, Telford, see how far you can go along the route as darkness falls.

From the Village Hall in Coalport, you'll make your way along the disused Ironbridge to Bridgnorth Railway line in the dark on 11-mile, out-and-back laps. Run until you can't go any further or until the clock strikes midnight. You don't have to run an ultra marathon - 11 mile, half marathon, 3/4 marathon and full marathon distances are available to enter.

There will be a water station every 5.5 miles with plenty of drinks and snacks, and basic hot food will also be on offer at the event HQ in Coalport. This event doesn't have a cut-off time, but all runners must have finished by midnight, and as it is a continuous race, you must leave all checkpoints within 20 minutes.