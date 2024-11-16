The 11th Sunset to Midnight Challenge
The 11th Sunset to Midnight Challenge
£28 - £52
About
See how far you can go along the disused Ironbridge to Bridgnorth Railway line in Telford, taking on any distance from 11 miles to an ultramarathon. This continuous race will take place under cover of darkness, with a final cut-off time of midnight for runners who want to take on the challenge of running continuously from sunset. Come along to challenge yourself and claim your finisher's medal!
11 Miles, Half Marathon, 3/4 Marathon (22 Miles), and 2 more
Sat, Nov 16, 2024
Telford, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
34 Coalport High St, Telford TF8 7HT, UK
Start times
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
11 Miles: 4:00 PMHalf Marathon: 4:00 PM3/4 Marathon (22 Miles): 4:00 PMMarathon: 4:00 PMUltramarathon: 4:00 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The 11th Sunset to Midnight Challenge
11 Miles
11mi
£28
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35
3/4 Marathon (22 Miles)
22mi
£36
Marathon
26.2mi
£42 - £44
Route information
The sister event to the ever-popular Sunrise to Sunset Challenge, this unique running event takes place along the banks of the River Severn. Starting from Coalport, Telford, see how far you can go along the route as darkness falls.
From the Village Hall in Coalport, you'll make your way along the disused Ironbridge to Bridgnorth Railway line in the dark on 11-mile, out-and-back laps. Run until you can't go any further or until the clock strikes midnight. You don't have to run an ultra marathon - 11 mile, half marathon, 3/4 marathon and full marathon distances are available to enter.
There will be a water station every 5.5 miles with plenty of drinks and snacks, and basic hot food will also be on offer at the event HQ in Coalport. This event doesn't have a cut-off time, but all runners must have finished by midnight, and as it is a continuous race, you must leave all checkpoints within 20 minutes.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Timed results
- Aid stations
- Bag drop
- Changing facilities
- Hot food at event HQ
How to get there
34 Coalport High St, Telford TF8 7HT, UKGet full directions
By Car
Coalport is a 12-minute drive from Telford and a 43-minute drive from Birmingham via the M6 and M54.
Event day logistics
16:00 Event starts
00:00 Event finishes
Age Restrictions
Entrants for the full marathon and ultra marathon must be 18 or older.
FAQs
How old do I have to be to enter the 11th Sunset to Midnight Challenge?
You must be 18 or older to enter the ultra marathon or full marathon distances.
Will there be aid stations along the 11th Sunset to Midnight Challenge route?
Yes, there will be aid stations every 5.5 miles along the 11 mile route.
What facilities are available at the event HQ at the 11th Sunset to Midnight Challenge?
The event HQ will have changing facilities, bag storage and basic hot food.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
