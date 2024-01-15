The 7 Deadly Sins 7in7 2024
The 7 Deadly Sins 7in7 2024
About
Shake off the vices of last year and burst into 2024 with new life. Take on this 7 day challenge, in which each day you'll face one of the 7 Deadly Sins. As a reward for overcoming the challenge, take home the complete set of 7 Deadly Sins 7in7 Medals.
Marathon - All 7 Days, Half Marathon - All 7 Days, 10k or 5k - All 7 Days, and 1 more
Mon, Jan 15, 2024
Peterstow, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Pengethley Manor, Peterstow, Ross-on-Wye HR9 6LL, UK
Start times
Monday, Jan 15, 2024
Marathon - All 7 Days: 10:00 AMHalf Marathon - All 7 Days: 10:00 AM10k or 5k - All 7 Days: 10:00 AMCharity Option: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The 7 Deadly Sins 7in7 2024
Marathon - All 7 Days
42km
£190
Half Marathon - All 7 Days
21km
£175
10k or 5k - All 7 Days
10km
£150
Charity Option
£25
Route information
You can complete these runs virtually anytime in January. The Medal will be posted to you - postal charges apply.
What's included
- 7 Finisher's Medal
How to get there
Pengethley Manor, Peterstow, Ross-on-Wye HR9 6LL, UK
This event is run virtually!
Event day logistics
Virtual Race Packs
Once you have entered the event, we will email you a personalised virtual Bib as a keepsake.
It may take a day or two to receive the virtual Bib, but it should be with you before the event date starts.
Charity Runs
Those running for Charity make the commitment that they will raise at minimum of twice the entry fee value for the charity. In addition the money needs to be raised at least four weeks before the event date. Our nominated charity The PAM Foundation.
Virtual Race
Virtual Runners can choose their distance, but must run a minimum of 5k. Their medal will be sent in the post. Postal charges will apply.
FAQs
What if I can't make one of the 7 days for the 7 Deadly Sins 7in7?
No worries! You can complete your race virtually anytime in January. Ensure that you submit your distance do the event organiser (preferably through their Strava group).
When will I receive my virtual race bib/race pack?
You should receive an email containing your race bib a day or two after your booking.
Reviews
