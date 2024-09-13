The Big Bathe 2024

Take a refreshing dip in the sea and raise money for two worthy charities: Bowel Cancer UK and St Wilfrid's Hospice. Now in its third year, this 750m or 1.5k swim off the sandy beach at West Wittering is a perfect event to add to your sporting calendar this year.

What: In loving memory of Victoria Hall-Hulme, The Big Bathe is an annual charity swim. Taking place at West Wittering beach, West Sussex, swimmers can either participate in a 750m or 1.5km swim and are encouraged to raise as much money as possible for our two charities: Bowel Cancer UK and St. Wilfrid’s Hospice, Bosham. Organised by Victoria’s sister, cousin and friends, the event is run entirely through volunteers with every single penny raised going to these two chosen charities.

Our mission is to bring people together to be brave like Victoria. The Big Bathe is about turning pain into power. Our purpose is to raise as much money and awareness as possible for young people with bowel cancer and support our loving local hospice.

Why: When our beautiful sister, friend and daughter Victoria found out her bowel cancer was terminal in March 2022, at just 32, she so bravely turned her pain into power by organising the inaugural Big Bathe, which took place in July 2022. This event attracted more than 100 swimmers and raised more than £78k. After she tragically died in September that same year, her sister and two best friends rallied together to continue her legacy and fight through their grief: to raise awareness of bowel cancer in young people and to support the local hospice that had cared so lovingly for Victoria and her family in her final weeks of life. The second Big Bathe took place in September 2023, raising more than £62k. In two years, The Big Bathe has raised more than £140k.

Who: The Big Bathe is for everyone. It is not just for Victoria’s friends and family but for the local community, swimmers (slow and fast) from near and far, for anyone who wants to be brave and turn troubles into triumph.

When: This year’s swim is the third annual Big Bathe and will take place on the morning of Saturday 14th September 2024. For more information and updates, please see our Instagram page: @thebigbathe.